2 McDavid Goals Lead to Oilers’ 4-3 Overtime Win Over Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes hosted the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night (Nov. 15), the day after their 4-3 overtime win over the Vancouver Canucks. It was the first meeting between the two teams for the 2025-26 season. The Hurricanes were looking to sweep the back-to-back against the Oilers, while the visitors were looking to get back into the win column after their 5-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, Nov. 13. After the final horn, the Oilers defeated the Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime.

Game Recap

The Oilers scored two quick goals within seven minutes of the first period. In his first game against the Hurricanes after playing for them in 2024-25, Jack Roslovic was able to beat the defense to pick up the loose puck after a turnover by Frederik Andersen. It was his sixth of the season for the Oilers. Not even three minutes later, Connor McDavid scored his eighth of the season, on the power play, to double the Oilers’ lead 6:30 into the game.

The Hurricanes were the better team, despite the two Oilers goals, in the first 20 minutes of the game. They were able to claw one back as Eric Robinson scored his fifth of the season after some great tic-tac-toe passing from Taylor Hall and Shayne Gostisbehere. What a way to celebrate 400 NHL games with a goal for Robinson. The Hurricanes outshot the Oilers 13-8, but were down 2-1 after the first period.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

The lone goal of the second period came from the Hurricanes after Nikolaj Ehlers scored his fourth of the season. The second line of Ehlers, Jackson Blake, and Logan Stankoven has been sneaky good for the Hurricanes since being put together during the New York Rangers game on Nov. 4. Ehlers’ goal has extended his point streak to seven games. The Hurricanes outshot the Oilers 16-6 in the middle frame, and it was 2-2 after two periods.

The third period saw a pair of goals, one from each side. McDavid scored his second of the game off a pass from Leon Draisaitl to give the Oilers a 3-2 lead just under six minutes into the third. However, 59 seconds later, it was the Hurricanes captain to answer the Oilers captain’s goal as Jordan Staal made it a 3-3 game. He picked up the loose change after an initial shot by William Carrier. There were no more goals, and for the second night in a row, the Hurricanes went into overtime. It only took 19 seconds for Draisaitl to secure his third point of the game as he got the puck past Andersen to claim the second point for the Oilers.

The Oilers get back in the win column and are now 9-7-4 and will play the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, Nov. 17, in New York. The Hurricanes managed to get three out of four possible points in the back-to-back. Their next game is on Monday as well, as they travel to face the Boston Bruins to begin their four-game road trip. They’re now 12-5-1 on the season, after suffering their first overtime loss.