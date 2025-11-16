Devils Survive Capitals’ Comeback Attempt in 3-2 Shootout Win

The Washington Capitals busted out the alternate, red-colored “Screaming Eagle” jerseys for a Saturday night matchup with the New Jersey Devils at Capital One Arena. New Jersey stole the early lead in the first period, but Washington rallied in the third period to force overtime. Both goalies were excellent in the 3-on-3 session, before Simon Nemec secured the win for the Devils in the shootout. With the win, New Jersey adds another victory to their Eastern Conference-leading record (now up to 13-4-1), while Washington slips to 8-8-2 on the 2025-26 season.

Game Recap

New Jersey opened the scoring on a power-play goal from rookie Arseni Gritsyuk for a 1-0 advantage in the road contest. Luke Hughes set up the Russian forward for a one-timer from the left circle for his fourth goal of the season at the 5:05 mark of the first period.

The Devils continued to control play in the opening frame and punched another puck past Logan Thompson with 2:14 remaining in the first period. Washington’s netminder stopped the first opportunity on a breakaway from Jesper Bratt. Still, the Devils forward collected the rebound and pushed the puck towards the point where Hughes fired a shot through traffic to double their lead, 2-0. New Jersey outshoots Washington 14-8 in a dominant first period.

New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime against the Montreal Canadiens (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

Washington pushed back on the shot count in the second period with an 11-7 advantage, but there was no scoring in the second period as Jake Allen turned the home squad away.

The Capitals clawed back into the game with a goal in the opening minute of the third period from Connor McMichael, his second scoring effort of the 2025-26 season. Alex Ovechkin and Jakob Chychrun assisted on the early period tally as Ovechkin collected a rebound at the right side of the net, fired a pass to the slot and a wide open McMichael to tap into a mostly open cage for a 2-1 Devils lead.

Ovechkin, the NHL’s all-time leading goalscorer, added to his total with his 902nd career goal to tie the game at two. McMichael threw the puck towards a covered Ovechkin in the slot, but the big Russian forward swung his stick and chopped the black disc into the net to tie the game at the 8:29 mark of the third period. It is Ovechkin’s fifth goal of the 2025-26 campaign, tied for second-best on the Capitals behind Tom Wilson (nine goals).

The goalies dueled with one another in overtime, with Thompson making a spectacular split-legged, cross-crease stop, followed quickly by Allen’s game-saving efforts on a Capitals one-timer as the play flowed back towards the New Jersey end. Thompson turned away seven shots from the Devils in overtime compared to just two stops for Allen in the 3-on-3 session.

In the shootout, Washington scored first after Dylan Strome flicked a puck past Allen for the early advantage. Bratt tied the shootout on a wicked backhander that hit the roof of the net behind the shoulder of Thompson. Nemec called the game by slipping the puck through the five-hole of Thompson to seal the game for New Jersey.

Next Up

Both teams will get Sunday off following action on Saturday night. Washington continues a three-game homestand with the middle game of the set against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, Nov. 17. New Jersey remains on the road for the second contest of a five-game Eastern Conference road swing that takes them through Florida and Philadelphia before returning home to the Prudential Center before the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 24.