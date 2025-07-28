Oilers Could Have Rewritten Their History by Drafting Matthew Tkachuk in 2016

Let’s say it: the 2016 NHL Draft could’ve changed a lot for the Edmonton Oilers—if they’d made one different choice. With the fourth overall pick, Edmonton had a chance to grab Matthew Tkachuk—a nasty, skilled, play-driving winger who’d been wreaking havoc in junior. But when the Columbus Blue Jackets surprised everyone by taking Pierre-Luc Dubois at No. 3, Finnish star Jesse Puljujärvi unexpectedly dropped into the Oilers’ lap.

On paper, it felt like a no-brainer. In reality, well, here we are.

Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames—of all teams—snatched up Tkachuk at No. 6. He became the kind of player fans wish had ended up in blue and orange: skilled, fiery, playoff-built, and an absolute nightmare to play against. So let’s do what we all like to do: ask the “What if?” question – What if the Oilers had drafted Matthew Tkachuk instead?

With the No. 4 Pick, the Edmonton Oilers Select …

In 2016, Puljujärvi was the guy. He’d produced at the World Juniors and looked like an ideal combo of size, speed, and offensive upside. When he dropped to No. 4, Oilers fans were thrilled—the kind of “he wasn’t supposed to be here” moment that makes GMs look like geniuses.

Jesse Puljujarvi, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But it never really clicked. Puljujärvi bounced between the American Hockey League (AHL) and NHL, got caught in the Oilers’ unstable coaching carousel, and never found a consistent top-six spot. He had good stretches, worked hard, seemed to love Oil Country—but he didn’t seem to fit. Tkachuk? He fit everywhere. And you better believe he would’ve fit right into Edmonton’s top six from Day 1.

Imagine: Lining Up for the Oilers, McDavid, Draisaitl, and Tkachuk …

Now let’s imagine an alternate reality. It’s 2017. Connor McDavid is in full flight. Leon Draisaitl is emerging as a force. And Tkachuk—instead of wearing the “Flaming C”—is playing on McDavid’s wing, living in the crease, running guys over in the corners, and still putting up 70+ points a season. He’s not just a scorer. He drags his team into the fight.

And let’s be honest, the Oilers could’ve used a player like that when things got tight, like in their 2017 Playoff run, or that brutal 2021 sweep by the Winnipeg Jets, or even during the recent Stanley Cup Final. With Tkachuk, maybe the Oilers don’t just hang in those series. Perhaps they win them.

Calgary Selected Tkachuk, and the Rest is History

This one doesn’t just sting because Tkachuk turned into a star and, most recently, a two-time Stanley Cup champion—it stings because Calgary got him at No. 6. The Battle of Alberta was re-ignited thanks to Tkachuk’s style of play and on-ice presence, and indeed that now-legendary feud with Oilers’ Zack Kassian. Tkachuk was public enemy number one in Edmonton.

Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But here’s the kicker: what if he had been an Oiler? What if he was the player causing chaos for the Oilers, not against Oil Country? Imagine Tkachuk dropping into a Game 7 atmosphere—but wearing the Oilers jersey. Tkachuk offers his team swagger. He deposits himself directly into team culture and identity. The kind teams spend years searching to help hoist the Stanley Cup.

What Happened to Puljujärvi?

On the other hand, Puljujärvi’s story is a tough one. He wasn’t a bust. There was an effort. There was character. However, he struggled to find a role in Edmonton’s system, and by 2019, he returned to Finland to reset. He returned stronger and had some solid runs, but consistency never came.

In 2023, the Oilers traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes—a quiet end to what once felt like a franchise-altering pick. Sometimes it’s not about how good a player is—it’s about whether they’re in the right place at the right time.

But, if you’re an Oilers fan, imagine…

…Tkachuk buzzing around the net while McDavid does his thing.

…Tkachuk is taking the heat off Draisaitl in a playoff scrum.

…Tkachuk throwing the hit that flips the script in a Game 7.

May 14, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (7) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) and forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) during the second period of game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

We’ve seen what he does for the Florida Panthers now. We saw it in Calgary before that. He’s the kind of teammate who can tilt a playoff series on one shift—and the Oilers had a chance to draft him at No. 4.

Final Thought in Oil Country

The 2016 Draft didn’t just help shape the Oilers—it helped shape the Flames, too (when considering these two players). Calgary took the player who became their emotional leader, then replaced him with good players when he left. Edmonton got a player who never quite found his footing—one of the biggest “what ifs” in recent Oilers history.

[Note: Oh, and by the way—ironically, Puljujärvi signed with the Panthers on March 5, 2025. He played five games beside Tkachuk last season.]

And yeah, it may sting a bit for Oilers fans everywhere. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned through years of missed draft picks and rebuilds, it’s this: the next big swing is always around the corner.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]