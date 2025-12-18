Projected Lineups for Kings vs Lightning– 12/18/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (14-10-9) at LIGHTNING (18-12-3)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Alex Turcotte — Joel Armia

Warren Foegele — Alex Laferriere — Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott — Samuel Helenius — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Andrei Kuzmenko

Injured: Quinton Byfield (illness), Phillip Danault (illness)

Status report

Both Kings coach Jim Hiller and Lightning coach Jon Cooper will speak prior to warmups to confirm lineups. …Danault, a forward, is questionable.

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov

Gage Goncalves — Brayden Point — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Pontus Homberg — Yanni Gourde — Zemgus Girgensons

Curtis Douglas — Nick Paul — Dominic James

J.J. Moser — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Max Crozier

Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Steven Santini

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Declan Carlile

Injured: Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Brandon Hagel (upper body)

Status report:

Hagel, a forward, is day-to-day after being forced to leave the game Monday against the Florida Panthers. …McDonagh and Vasilevskiy are both expected to return to the lineup.

