Projected Lineups for Kings vs Panthers – 12/17/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (14-9-9) at PANTHERS (17-13-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SCRIPPS, TVAS
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia
Warren Foegele — Alex Turcotte — Trevor Moore
Andrei Kuzmenko — Jeff Mallott — Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Phillip Danault (illness)
Status report
Kuemper, a goalie, is not with the Kings after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday, one day after he was injured during a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars. Copley was recalled from Ontario of the Hockey League on an emergency basis and will serve as the backup. … Byfield will play after being unavailable Monday because of an illness; Danault, a center, could miss his third straight game.
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer — Evan Rodrigues — Mackie Samoskevich
Jesper Boqvist — Luke Kunin — Noah Gregor
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jack Studnicka
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Status report:
Forsling did not participate in the morning skate but is expected to play. He left a 5-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday early in the third period.
