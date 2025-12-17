Projected Lineups for Kings vs Panthers – 12/17/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (14-9-9) at PANTHERS (17-13-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SCRIPPS, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia

Warren Foegele — Alex Turcotte — Trevor Moore

Andrei Kuzmenko — Jeff Mallott — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Phillip Danault (illness)

Status report

Kuemper, a goalie, is not with the Kings after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday, one day after he was injured during a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars. Copley was recalled from Ontario of the Hockey League on an emergency basis and will serve as the backup. … Byfield will play after being unavailable Monday because of an illness; Danault, a center, could miss his third straight game.

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer — Evan Rodrigues — Mackie Samoskevich

Jesper Boqvist — Luke Kunin — Noah Gregor

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Status report:

Forsling did not participate in the morning skate but is expected to play. He left a 5-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday early in the third period.

