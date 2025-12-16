NHL Rumors: Jarry’s Gear, Danault and Canadiens, Crosby and Wild

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how is it that the goalie gear for Tristan Jarry was made up so quickly and ready for his debut with the Edmonton Oilers? Did someone know something ahead of time? Meanwhile, is the trade speculation linking Phillip Danault to the Montreal Canadiens real? Finally, are the Minnesota Wild going all in this season?

Jarry’s Gear Was Ready Thanks to a Hunch

Despite speculation and suggestions that the Oilers and Tristan Jarry might had been aware of a trade days before it was finalized, that is not the case, and it’s not why his customized goalie gear was ready to roll just 33 hours after he was traded.

Jarry’s instant transition into Oilers gear wasn’t the result of insider knowledge, but rather a calculated gamble by goalie equipment manufacturer Vaughn.

Tristan Jarry, Edmonton Oilers (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

According to The Athletic, Vaughn began preparing the equipment nearly a week before the deal became official after hearing online trade rumors involving Jarry. They write:

“Hughes hadn’t had any recent conversations with Jarry — or the equipment managers for either team, for that matter. He had only seen the same reports online that many fans were digesting.” source – ‘A company’s trade hunch allowed Tristan Jarry to wear Oilers gear the next day’ – Jesse Granger – The Athletic – 12/16/2025

With the company’s Canadian factory approaching a holiday shutdown, Vaughn opted to act early, quietly producing a potential Oilers-colored set of Jarry’s custom gear. If the trade never happened, the equipment could simply be used as a demo set.

That foresight paid off. By the time the Penguins finalized the trade, the gear was already complete. A late-night drive and an early-morning NHL inspection allowed Jarry to debut in his new pads — minus a new mask delayed by customs — and earn a win in his first game with Edmonton.

Are the Kings Really Thinking About Trading Danault?

There are rumors everywhere that the Los Angeles Kings and veteran center Philip Danault might be open to a fresh start and that the Kings are exploring the trade market. The Montreal Canadiens are the team most closely linked to this story.

However, one insider suggests that people don’t get too ahead of themselves. Elliotte Friedman noted recently, “Someone said to me they’re not so sure the Kings are going to be too inclined to do this. Danault is still a really good center, even though he’s struggling right now; he’s a good player.” He added, “…even as they have not been able to climb Mount Edmonton, he’s been one of the best players in those three series, so if you trade him, maybe he’s not having as greatest year but you’re still creating a hole.”

Don’t be surprised if the Kings “hold firm, suggested Friedman. The Kings are aware that centers are hard to replace and, even if Danault is struggling, he still offers value, with a trade market that will likely always be there.

Crosby to the Wild?

Will the Minnesota Wild go all in this season? Now that they’ve added Quinn Hughes to their blue line, plenty of analysts and insiders believe Bill Guerin may stay aggressive.

TSN insider Chris Johnston wonders whether his next target could be a former teammate of Sidney Crosby.

Johnston said:

“I don’t know what centers are going to be truly available, so it’s hard to get going. But, if that guy in Pittsburgh ever becomes available, I will remind you he was a friend of Bill Guerin’s and a teammate who won a Stanley Cup once upon a time. It’s way too premature, that’s not a rumor, that’s a like, putting one and one, one plus one equals two together,”

There is also talk that the Wild like Nazem Kadri and will be targeting him if he officially becomes available out of Calgary. The Dallas Stars are also a team looking at Kadri, which is intriguing given that the Wild and Stars are in direct competition with each other now as contenders.