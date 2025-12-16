Casey DeSmith Is the Dallas Stars’ Secret Weapon

The Dallas Stars defeated the Los Angeles Kings (14-9-9) 4-1 at American Airlines Center on Monday night, to improve their record to 22-7-5. While the Colorado Avalanche have been dominating the headlines, the Stars have put together a special start to the season, sitting four points back of the Avalanche for the Central Division lead.

There are many reasons for Dallas’ success. Their 112 goals scored rank third in the league, and they have the second-best power play. Mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson each have over 40 points, Wyatt Johnston has 39, and the three of them have combined for 60 power-play points.

Then there’s goaltending. Jake Oettinger and Casey DeSmith have a combined .907 save percentage (SV%), which is fourth in the NHL, and both netminders have double-digit wins. We have all come to expect a certain level of excellence from Oettinger. But amid a plethora of injuries and adjusting to a new-ish coaching staff, DeSmith’s consistent play has brought balance to the Stars’ season that would have been hard to achieve otherwise.

Casey DeSmith Having Career Year in Dallas

Other than a down season in 2022-23 and a slightly better season in 2023-24, DeSmith has always been a reliable backup. He has a career .911 SV%, a 2.75 goals against average (GAA), and a record of 92-62-26. Those numbers are the reason why the Stars signed him to a three-year deal before last season, and he has not disappointed.

Last season, DeSmith started 24 games and finished the season with a 14-8-2 record, a .915 SV%, and a 2.59 GAA. While those are solid numbers, he has stepped up his game even more in 2025-26.

Los Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe attempts to poke the puck past Dallas Stars goaltender Casey DeSmith (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

Through 12 games, DeSmith is 8-1-3; his only regulation loss was his season debut against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 16. He has a .923 SV% and a 2.13 GAA, which rank second and fifth in the NHL among netminders who have started at least 12 games.

DeSmith’s Blunder Is Quickly Forgotten

Last night’s game against the Kings showed DeSmith’s mental fortitude. Andrei Kuzmenko scored after DeSmith badly misplayed the puck at the top of his crease, when he had no one around him and nothing but time.

“He’s just been so rock-solid all year, and those things happen,” head coach Glen Gulutzan said after last night’s win. “He just rebounds right away. I love his mental toughness.”

That was the only goal DeSmith allowed en route to a 27-save victory. Those situations can either make or break a goalie. For DeSmith, it’s the former.

The Stars scored in the second period to tie the game 1-1, but finished the period being outshot 24-14. It wasn’t until the third that Dallas took over, outshooting the Kings 12-4 and scoring three goals to take a 4-1 lead and close out the contest. DeSmith made the saves he needed to make and gave the Stars a chance to finish the job in the final 20 minutes.

DeSmith’s Role Crucial in 2025-26

The role of a backup goaltender is always important, but it might be more so this season in terms of the Olympics and the playoffs.

Oettinger is a rare, clear-cut starter in a world of tandems and 1-A and 1-B goaltenders. No matter how good DeSmith may be, there is no competition for the Dallas net. That said, Oettinger’s heavy workload is even heavier this season.

In February, Oettinger will be in Italy with Team USA for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Then there’s the playoffs. In the Stars’ last three playoff runs, Oettinger has started a combined 56 games. Considering he has started 53 games or more in each of the last three seasons, those playoff runs add up to an extra campaign, and in each of those runs, Oettinger has noticeably run out of steam, making DeSmith’s regular-season reliability more important this season.

The Season of the NHL Backup

Then there’s the post-Olympic playoff race. The NHL standings are extremely close this season, with the margins between making and missing the playoffs extremely thin in most divisions. In the Atlantic Division, the Tampa Bay Lightning are in the lead with 39 points, but are only three points above the defending Cup champion Florida Panthers, who are out of the playoffs entirely.

In the Metropolitan Division, the Carolina Hurricanes are at the top with 44 points, but they are only seven points ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are also out of the playoffs. In the Pacific Division, the Vegas Golden Knights sit on top with 41 points, but are only six points ahead of the Utah Mammoth, who are just outside of a spot.

The Central is a different world, however. The Avs are first in the division with 53 points, and the Stars are just behind them with 49, and both teams are comfortably in a playoff position. While the Minnesota Wild are six points back of the Stars, they are on the rise, especially after acquiring superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks.

Casey DeSmith on the team chemistry to bounce back after Kings’ goal:



“I’m really happy that that goal didn’t cost us anything. Just a miscommunication between me and Miro [Heiskanen] and nice to put that one in the rear-view mirror.” — Savannah Huemoeller (@sportssavvyy) December 16, 2025

With the standings so close in almost every division, teams are relying on both goaltenders more than they have in the past. The Wild’s Jesper Wallstedt is 9-1-2 in 12 starts. Brandon Bussi is 11-1-0 for the Hurricanes, and Akira Schmid is 11-2-4 for the Golden Knights. Cam Talbot is 9-5-2 for the Detroit Red Wings, who have ranked in the top three in the Atlantic all season. Then, there’s the Avalanche’s Mackenzie Blackwood, who is 9-1-1 – and isn’t even their best goalie this season.

I have highlighted the best at the backup position, and for the Stars to keep up with their competition, DeSmith must continue to play at a high level.

DeSmith the Secret Weapon on a Loaded Roster

The Stars have a very talented roster. However, make no mistake, if it weren’t for DeSmith, they would not be within a stone’s throw of the Avalanche in the standings. He has allowed Oettinger to pace himself. He has allowed the team to play with confidence, no matter who is between the pipes.

Right now, the Stars shouldn’t be concerned about winning the division. They have lost three straight Conference Finals, and the expectation this season is to reach the Stanley Cup Final. Oettinger is the leader in net and can take them there, but DeSmith will ultimately have a major say in how the rest of the season unfolds.