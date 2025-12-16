Devils Place Simon Nemec on IR, Recall Nathan Legare

The New Jersey Devils have announced that defenseman Simon Nemec has been placed on injured reserve (IR), after sustaining a lower-body injury at practice last week.

As a result, Nemec was absent from the Devils’ back-to-back contests against the Anaheim Ducks and the Vancouver Canucks. He was initially listed as day-to-day, but head coach Sheldon Keefe revealed that the timeline for his return is uncertain. Injuries to their blue line continue to mount, with Brett Pesce and Johnathan Kovacevic still out of the lineup.

Nemec currently leads Devils’ defensemen in goals (7), averaging 21:58 ice time per game throughout December so far. The 21-year-old was in the midst of a breakout season, on pace to score a career-high 48 points. His depth scoring and clutch plays have propelled the Devils to victory on multiple occasions. Nemec’s absence is yet another blow the team cannot afford.

In the meantime, the team has recalled forward Nathan Legare from the American Hockey League (AHL). Legare has appeared in one game for the Devils so far this season, spending the majority of the season with the Utica Comets. Across 21 AHL games, he has earned three goals and two assists. Last season, he set a career high with 25 points in 69 games for the Comets.

Legare joined the team for practice on Tuesday, as the Devils prepare for a two-game road trip. They will face the Vegas Golden Knights tomorrow evening, then take on the Utah Mammoth on Friday night. Without Nemec in the lineup, the team will need to band together and find a way to get back in the win column.