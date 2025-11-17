Devils Place Cody Glass on IR, Recall Ethan Edwards From Utica

On Monday, Nov. 17, the New Jersey Devils announced they have placed forward Cody Glass on injured reserve (IR). In addition to this, they have recalled defenseman Ethan Edwards from the Utica Comets, the Devils’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate team.

Glass has played in ten games with the Devils so far and has scored three goals, including in their opening game of the season. He had already been placed on IR earlier this season, on Oct. 28. He returned on Nov. 6 and made a big impact, scoring a goal in this game as well.

This is Edwards’ first call-up to the Devils for the season. With the Comets, he has played in 13 games and has recorded five points via one goal and four assists. He has yet to play in his first NHL game, but it seems he is getting that opportunity sooner rather than later.

Both the forwards and defense are hurting for the Devils. The forwards are hurting, especially due to the absence of Jack Hughes for the next 6-8 weeks. The absence of Brett Pesce and Dougie Hamilton is certainly hurting the blue line as well.

The Devils are about to play game three of their five-game road trip. However, before they head down to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning, they are heading back up to Jersey from Washington, D.C., to hold a practice at home. Edwards will join the team at this practice and then travel with the team from there.

Hopefully, with the team returning to New Jersey before continuing the trip, there will be some good news. Perhaps Connor Brown or Hamilton will be back with the team for the second leg of the road trip. In the meantime, at least the Devils have Edwards to aid the blue line.