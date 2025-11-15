Devils’ Jack Hughes Set to Miss 2 Months After Surgery

The blows keep coming for the New Jersey Devils, who have already dealt with countless injuries. Now, they’ll miss their star forward for an extended period of time. On Saturday, the team announced that Jack Hughes will miss eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his finger.

Yesterday, it was reported that Hughes injured himself at a team dinner after cutting his hand during a “fluke accident.”

As of right now, fans can expect him to return to action by mid-January, but he will be re-evaluated after six weeks.

The New Jersey Devils have provided the following medical update:



“New Jersey Devils C Jack Hughes underwent successful surgery on his finger.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Robert Hotchkiss at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

The expected return to play… pic.twitter.com/wVkPNZwe0Y — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 15, 2025

The Devils have four games remaining on their current road trip and will continue to be tested without a significant portion of their lineup. With a record of 12-4-1, the team has been able to overcome the loss of key players, including Connor Brown, Dougie Hamilton, Brett Pesce, Johnathan Kovacevic, and Evgenii Dadonov.

Hughes remains the Devils’ top scorer, with 20 points in 17 games. Since the start of his NHL career, he has not been able to play a full 82-game campaign, with his last two consecutive seasons cut short due to shoulder injuries.

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

New Jersey will need to rise to the challenge in order to fill the void that Hughes’ absence will leave behind, as they seek to remain near the top of the Metropolitan Division. Without him, the team will look to key leaders like Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt, who are expected to take the reins of the Devils’ top lines.

