Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks – 11/15/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (8-8-2) at BLACKHAWKS (8-5-4)
7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNP, SNO, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Max Domi — Bobby McMann
Matias Maccelli — Nicolas Roy — Brandon Carlo
Dakota Joshua — Steven Lorentz — Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Dakota Mermis — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Sammy Blais, Easton Cowan
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Scott Laughton (upper body), Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate. … Woll could make his season debut after taking a personal leave during training camp. He returned to practice this week. … Cowan, a forward, was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Friday. He could draw in if either Knies or Carlo can’t play. Each took a maintenance day at practice on Friday.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen — Ryan Greene — Ilya Mikheyev
Oliver Moore — Ryan Donato — Colton Dach
Sam Lafferty — Nick Foligno — Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Rinzel
Injured: Frank Nazar (lower body), Jason Dickinson (upper body), Laurent Brossoit (hip)
Status report
Rinzel will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. Coach Jeff Blashill said he wanted to give the defenseman a game to “reset.” … Dickinson, a forward, will miss his seventh straight game. He practiced on Friday and took part in the morning skate. … Forwards Nazar and Bertuzzi will each be a game-time decision. Nazar has missed two games. Bertuzzi took a maintenance day on Friday.
