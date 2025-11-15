Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks – 11/15/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNP, SNO, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — Max Domi — Bobby McMann

Matias Maccelli — Nicolas Roy — Brandon Carlo

Dakota Joshua — Steven Lorentz — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Dakota Mermis — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Sammy Blais, Easton Cowan

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Scott Laughton (upper body), Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate. … Woll could make his season debut after taking a personal leave during training camp. He returned to practice this week. … Cowan, a forward, was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Friday. He could draw in if either Knies or Carlo can’t play. Each took a maintenance day at practice on Friday.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen — Ryan Greene — Ilya Mikheyev

Oliver Moore — Ryan Donato — Colton Dach

Sam Lafferty — Nick Foligno — Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Rinzel

Injured: Frank Nazar (lower body), Jason Dickinson (upper body), Laurent Brossoit (hip)

Status report

Rinzel will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. Coach Jeff Blashill said he wanted to give the defenseman a game to “reset.” … Dickinson, a forward, will miss his seventh straight game. He practiced on Friday and took part in the morning skate. … Forwards Nazar and Bertuzzi will each be a game-time decision. Nazar has missed two games. Bertuzzi took a maintenance day on Friday.

