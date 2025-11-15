Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Red Wings – 11/15/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Tage Thompson — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway — Tyson Kozak — Josh Doan

Isak Rosen — Noah Ostlund — Jack Quinn

Josh Dunne — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn

Owen Power — Conor Timmins

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram — Michael Kesselring

Colton Ellis

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Mason Geertsen, Zac Jones, Alex Lyon, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Status report

Dahlin will return after missing three games; he was in Sweden to be with his wife as she recovers from a heart transplant. … Ellis will make his third NHL start; he defeated the Red Wings in his debut Oct. 22.

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — J.T. Compher — Emmitt Finnie

Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson — Mason Appleton

Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Elmer Soderblom, Travis Hamonic

Injured: None

Status report

Gibson will start; he left following the second period of a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday after being hit in the mask twice by shots. … Detroit held an optional morning skate Saturday.

