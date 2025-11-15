Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Red Wings – 11/15/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (5-8-4) at RED WINGS (10-7-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Tage Thompson — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway — Tyson Kozak — Josh Doan
Isak Rosen — Noah Ostlund — Jack Quinn
Josh Dunne — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn
Owen Power — Conor Timmins
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Michael Kesselring
Colton Ellis
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Mason Geertsen, Zac Jones, Alex Lyon, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)
Status report
Dahlin will return after missing three games; he was in Sweden to be with his wife as she recovers from a heart transplant. … Ellis will make his third NHL start; he defeated the Red Wings in his debut Oct. 22.
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — J.T. Compher — Emmitt Finnie
Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson — Mason Appleton
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Jonatan Berggren
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Elmer Soderblom, Travis Hamonic
Injured: None
Status report
Gibson will start; he left following the second period of a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday after being hit in the mask twice by shots. … Detroit held an optional morning skate Saturday.
