Projected Lineups for Devils vs Capitals – 11/15/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (12-4-1) at CAPITALS (8-8-1)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Arseny Gritsysuk
Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter — Cody Glass — Stefan Noesen
Juho Lammikko — Luke Glendening — Nathan Legare
Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes
Dennis Cholowski — Colton White
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Shane Lachance
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Connor Brown (upper body)
Status report
The Devils did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Jack Hughes is expected to be out two months after sustaining a non-hockey injury Thursday; the center had surgery and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. … MacEwen was placed on injured reserve Thursday; the forward left in the first period of a 4-3 overtime win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday after taking a hit from Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy. … Glass is expected to play after going into the boards during the first period Wednesday. … Brown, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Oct. 30. … Legare and Lachance, a forward, each has been recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League.
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson
Hendrix Lapierre — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard
Ethen Frank — Nic Dowd — Brandon Duhaime
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Declan Chisholm
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath, Trevor van Riemsdyk
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Carlson will be a game-time decision; he did not take part in the Capitals’ morning skate Saturday because of an upper-body injury. … Sourdif remains on the second line after moving up to that spot during a 6-3 loss at the Florida Panthers on Thursday.
