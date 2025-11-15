Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Blue Jackets – 11/15/25

The New York Rangers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault — Mika Zibanejad — J.T. Miller

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Conor Sheary

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Jonny Brodzinski, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

Luca Del Bel Belluz — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier

Miles Wood — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)

Status report

Borgen is expected to play after missing practice Friday because of an upper-body injury, Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. … Voronkov, Wood and Fabbro each took part in the Blue Jackets’ optional morning skate after missing most or all of practice Friday; Columbus coach Dean Evason said all available players will warm up with decisions to be made pertaining to illness and injuries.

