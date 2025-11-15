Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Blue Jackets – 11/15/25

The New York Rangers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (9-7-2) at BLUE JACKETS (9-7-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault — Mika Zibanejad — J.T. Miller
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Conor Sheary
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Jonny Brodzinski, Matthew Robertson
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Luca Del Bel Belluz — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Miles Wood — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)
Status report
Borgen is expected to play after missing practice Friday because of an upper-body injury, Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. … Voronkov, Wood and Fabbro each took part in the Blue Jackets’ optional morning skate after missing most or all of practice Friday; Columbus coach Dean Evason said all available players will warm up with decisions to be made pertaining to illness and injuries.
