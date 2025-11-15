Blue Jackets’ Kent Johnson Knows He Has More to Give

Columbus Blue Jackets’ forward Kent Johnson entered the 2025-26 season hoping to build off of a career year numbers wise. The start has not gone according to plan so far.

Entering Saturday night’s game against the New York Rangers, Johnson has just two goals and five points in 16 games while finding himself being shuffled around the Blue Jackets’ lineup. This led head coach Dean Evason to make an interesting lineup decision this past Tuesday in Seattle.

Johnson was a healthy scratch.

Evason admitted the news on Thursday morning before their game against the Edmonton Oilers. It was originally unclear if Johnson’s scratch was a healthy scratch or if it was related to the illness still going around the team.

“He was not sick,” Evason said. Ultimately, the decision to healthy scratch Johnson came down to consistency and wanting to see more compete in his game.

The Hockey Writers spoke to Johnson Friday afternoon after practice about where he feels his game is at. He knows he needs to be better than what he’s shown so far.

Healthy Scratch Surprised Him

All 23 skaters took the warmup in Seattle given there were some questions on player availability thanks to the illness going through the room. Had one or two players not been available, Johnson may have played.

Instead, Johnson found himself on the outside looking in. It did catch him by surprise.

“Yeah it did to be honest,” Johnson said. “But that’s all good. Just move forward and use it the best I can. (Coaches are) doing their job to get the best out of me. So just try to turn it into a good thing.”

Kent Johnson believes the healthy scratch could become a good thing for him over time. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Evason said that there have been several conversations between Johnson and the coaching staff about the state of his game and what they expect from him. The lines of communication have been open throughout this process.

“Definitely. I think they’re trying to get the best out of me. Just move forward. We have conversations and I think it will make me better in the end.”

Johnson then reflected on how he thinks the start of this season has gone.

“I don’t think it’s been an ideal start to the year, obviously,” Johnson said. “I think for me, the numbers are part of it but I want to earn more minutes (and) earn more trust. But yeah, I want to score too. I feel like I haven’t been burying my chances enough. Some of it’s luck and it will change. But I definitely feel like I need to be better.”

Not a Linemates Issue

Not only did Johnson admit he needs to be better, he also said that his early struggles had nothing to do with his linemates or any of those kind of factors related to playing with different lines. He only pointed at himself when assessing the situation.

“I’m not going to point the finger at any of that stuff,” Johnson said. “Hockey, it’s an interesting sport with that stuff. But I feel like it’s all me. It’s definitely not on linemates. I’ve played games with great linemates so it’s definitely not on that.”

“I don’t feel like there was excuses for me there at all. I feel like it can turn around quick here hopefully. Because yeah, it sucks right now. I want to help the team a lot more. I feel like I have a lot more to offer this team than what’s been done the first few games.”

One of Johnson’s strengths in his early career has been his power-play production. Even that has dried up so far in 2025-26 with no points on the man advantage so far. He believes things can change quickly. How will that happen for him?

“I think I can create more and win more battles there and earn the trust of the coaches back more and get on the ice more too. I think any player feels good when they’re out there a lot. So I got to earn more ice time. I feel like it could change fast though in this league. There’s plenty of players that something happened quick. So hopefully, we get the ball moving quickly.”

Players that find themselves in slumps handle their business based on what works for them. Some don’t make any changes knowing things will get better sooner rather than later. Others make changes in the hopes that will awaken them.

For Johnson, he says there is a balance of both to consider.

“I think a bit of both. I think there’s certain things. It’s a team sport so there’s certain stuff that coaches will ask. There’s a certain role you had or whatever. There’s definitely stuff like that you have to think about. It’s not just coming into the rink and don’t think and just be exactly what I’ve done my whole life. There’s definitely some of that. But also, you got to remember too what you’re here to do. There’s always stuff to learn. I think (the) coaches have been good with that.”

Johnson skated with Sean Monahan and Luca Del Bel Belluz at Friday’s practice like they did against the Oilers Thursday. The Blue Jackets need the offense this line could provide.

Johnson got Evason’s message loud and clear. The healthy scratch was a surprising wake-up call, but one in which he sees the bigger picture.

Johnson knows he has a lot more to give and he knows it. He’s not making any excuses either.