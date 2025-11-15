Avalanche Notebook: Gavin Brindley & Scott Wedgewood Sign Extenstions

It’s been a busy week for the Colorado Avalanche as they are on a five-game winning streak, along with signing not one, but two extensions in recent days. What does it mean, not only for the players, but for the Avalanche as they lock up more pieces of their current roster?

Brindley Signs 2-Year Extension

After scoring the game-winning goal in overtime on Nov. 9 against the Vancouver Canucks, the Avalanche signed Gavin Brindley to a two-year, $1.75 million deal, with an average annual value (AAV) of $875,000 on Nov. 11. Brindley was set to become a restricted free agent (RFA) after the 2025-26 season. However, he is now signed through the 2027-28 season to stay in Denver. The first season of the deal was a two-way contract, where his American Hockey League (AHL) salary was $200,000. The second season of the deal will be a one-way contract, with the base being $900,000, but the cap hit will be $875,000.

Days after signing his extension, Brindley scored the game-winning goal in the Avalanche’s 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 13. In 16 games for the Avalanche, Brindley has four goals and seven points. His last two goals were game winners, proving why it made sense to sign the 21-year-old Florida native. Brindley came over to the Avalanche in the trade on June 27 that sent Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Colorado Avalanche center Gavin Brindley celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

Brindley has been averaging 9:33 of ice time this season for the Avalanche before Thursday night’s game against the Sabres. Valeri Nichushkin was injured in the previous game, and head coach Jared Bednar moved Brindley up to the second line to be alongside Brock Nelson and Ross Colton. He played 13:02 of ice time, where he had a goal and an assist in the win. Not only did the Avalanche trade for him, but now five months later, Brindley has signed a two-year deal to keep him in the Mile High City for at least two more seasons.

Wedgewood Inks One-Year Extension

Not only did the Avalanche extend Brindley, but they also extended goaltender Scott Wedgewood on Thursday, Nov. 13, before their game against the Sabres. Wedgewood was expected to be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after the season. The extension is a one-year, $2.5 million deal, which will make him a UFA after the 2026-27 season. Wedgewood has been off to a hot start for the Avalanche after MacKenzie Blackwood missed a few games to begin the season due to injury.

In 14 games, Wedgewood has a 10-1-2 record, a 2.26 goals-against average (GAA), and a .913 save percentage (SV%). He started the season 5-0-2, which became the third-longest streak without a regulation loss in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history. His current five-game winning streak is tied for the longest of his career. After joining the Nashville Predators last season via a trade, he has a 23-5-3 record with a 2.11 GAA, a .915 SV%, and two shutouts in 28 starts (33 appearances).

By extending Wedgewood, it gives stability to the Avalanche in the crease for the 2026-27 season. Plus, it gives Russian goalie prospect Ilya Nabokov more time to develop in the American Hockey League next season. The 33-year-old Wedgewood gives a nice 1-2 punch for the Avalanche with Blackwood as his tandem partner. It’s some tidy work by general manager Chris MacFarland, giving Bednar some relief in the crease for the rest of this season and 2026-27.

The Avalanche look to continue their five-game winning streak on Sunday, Nov. 16, against the New York Islanders. They’re on a nine-game point streak and have scored points in 17 of their 18 games this season. Can the Avalanche make it a six-game streak and win their third consecutive game on their four-game homestand?