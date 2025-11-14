Blue Jackets Survive Late Push to Defeat Oilers

The Columbus Blue Jackets got a second chance to make things right against the Edmonton Oilers. Although it got scary for them in the final minutes, they found a way to exact revenge for Monday night’s ending.

Mathieu Olivier scored twice and had three points. His linemate Charlie Coyle added three points of his own to help lift the Blue Jackets to a 5-4 win over the Oilers. With the win, the Blue Jackets won the season series 3-2 in points.

The story of this game was the Blue Jackets playing well and then hanging on for dear life against two of the best in the world.

Game Recap

The Blue Jackets again started the game strong. Then over 15 minutes into the first, Olivier opened the scoring. He deflected Coyle’s shot past Oilers’ starting goalie Calvin Pickard. That turned out to be the only scoring of the first.

The second period opened with a bang thanks to the same two players but in reverse order. Olivier found Coyle after a bad turnover by Evan Bouchard started the play. At 2-0 up, things seemed like they were in control.

Then some icings became a problem. The Oilers took advantage to gain momentum.

First it was Matt Savoie deflecting a Bouchard shot past Jet Greaves. Then Leon Draisaitl scored his first of the night off a Bouchard pass. Draisaitl got enough of it so that it just eluded Greaves.

The Blue Jackets had a response. It only took 30 seconds for Denton Mateychuk to make it 3-2. Then to end the second, Adam Fantilli continued his recent hot streak since his promotion to make it 4-2 after 40 minutes.

The Blue Jackets held on to win 5-4 on Thursday night over the Edmonton Oilers. (Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

Olivier scored his second 7:30 into the third to make it 5-2 Blue Jackets. From that point on, the Oilers made things interesting.

It took Vasily Podkolzin only 27 seconds to cut it to 5-3. Former Blue Jacket Jack Roslovic set up him continuing his hot start with the Oilers.

Draisaitl added his second of the night under four minutes later to make it 5-4. Then the Oilers threw everything they had at the Blue Jackets.

The Oilers had numerous chances to tie the game. They outshot the Blue Jackets 13-4 in the third period. But unlike Monday night, the Oilers were unable to tie the game. Time ran out on them.

Greaves didn’t have his best night stats wise but made a couple huge saves down the stretch to keep it 5-4. It was enough on this night.

The Blue Jackets completed their first set of three games in four nights in this condensed stretch. Their second one begins Saturday night against the New York Rangers.

As for the Oilers, they continue their seven-game road trip with a game in Carolina Saturday night still looking for solutions on defense. They should get Zach Hyman’s debut then.