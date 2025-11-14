Kings Defeat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT

The Los Angeles Kings (9-5-4) continued their three-game Canadian road trip, as they traveled to face the Toronto Maple Leafs (8-9-1) in a dominating West Coast versus East Coast showdown. Darcy Kuemper stood tall for the Kings, while Dennis Hildeby protected the net for Toronto. In an epic contest, the Kings prevailed and clutched the two points over to their next game against the Ottawa Senators.

Maple Leafs Lead 2-0

In the first 20 minutes after puck drop, the Kings and Maple Leafs clashed in a physical period. Los Angeles threw plenty of hits, and Kuemper made several key saves to keep the game scoreless. However, at the 11:54 mark, Bobby McMann scored his fifth goal of the season as he put the Maple Leafs up 1-0. The Kings were determined and hungry to get on the board but failed to tip the puck in. Instead, Toronto played their luck when at the 3:21 mark, John Tavares netted his tenth of the season, extending the Leafs’ lead to 2-0. The Kings headed back to the locker rooms, visibly frustrated.

Kings Get on the Board

The second period opened with the Kings as they adopted a more aggressive stance, though the Maple Leafs responded by laying more hits. This defensive pressure held until the 13:09 mark, when Kings forward Warren Foegele finally broke the dry spell by scoring his third goal of the season in his hometown with a quick wrist shot. As the intense pressure was amped up on both sides, Kevin Fiala tied the game with a wrist shot of his own and his ninth of the season.

Los Angeles Kings forward Quintin Byfield celebrates with forward Adrian Kempe and defenseman Drew Doughty after scoring the winning goal in overtime against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

Just as the Kings thought luck was on their side, Toronto struck back immediately. Tavares scored his second goal of the night to reclaim the lead for the Maple Leafs. Once again, the Kings found themselves trailing as they prepared for the final 20 minutes of play.

Kings Tie It Up

With the last 20 minutes to go, the action was absolutely intense, with both teams aggressively fighting hard to grab those two crucial points. Both goalies were dialed and locked in — Kuemper came up huge again with several excellent saves, and Hildeby defended his crease for Toronto, refusing to budge whenever the Kings pressed harder. Ultimately, Alex Laferriere found his way past the “wall” as he tied the game 3-3 with a beautiful tip-in goal. The last few minutes of regulation wound down as the tension carried straight into overtime.

Leafs Unable to Score

In the extra period, it didn’t take long for the Kings to end it. At the 4:25 mark, Quinton Byfield sealed the deal with a slap-shot that soared past Hildeby and into his net. The Kings secured the 4-3 overtime victory against the Maple Leafs.