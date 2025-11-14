Stars Shut Out Canadiens as Johnston Nets 100th Career Goal

Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston’s game-opening 100th career goal was technically all the visiting team needed, on the strength of backup goalie Casey DeSmith’s strong play. However, they got plenty more, including two from Jason Robertson, as they shut out the host Montreal Canadiens 7-0 on Thursday.

Game Recap

Despite outshooting the Stars 14-5 in the first period, the Canadiens exited the frame with a 1-0 deficit, with Johnston scoring on the power play from the slot with just five minutes to go. The Habs mustered just nine more shots the rest of the game, as DeSmith held the fort over his former team (technically).

Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston – (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

One might have expected the Canadiens to hold a major advantage, with DeSmith getting the start over starter Jake Oettinger and the Stars missing several regulars due to injury. However, the Habs obviously ended up with the short end of stick, even succumbing to the injury bug themselves, as they, already without defenseman Kaiden Guhle, lost the services of Alex Newhook, who fell awkwardly into the boards as a result of a hook from defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, literally the play after Esa Lindell had made it 2-0 early in the second. On that goal, Kirby Dach got taken out of the play after blocking a Miro Heiskanen shot. The puck eventually made its way to Lindell in the slot for the goal of a wrist shot.

Thankfully, Dach, who took the puck on the inside of his leg and is coming off several season-ending knee injuries, returned. However, neither he nor any of his teammates had much of an impact on the game, especially facing a multi-goal deficit that was immediately made worse. First, Newhook left the game. Soon thereafter Tyler Seguin scored on a breakaway.

From there, Robertson scored his two to end the second period, also earning an assist for three total points. He backhanded the first goal past Canadiens starter Jakub Dobes from in close. His second, a seeing-eye shot that found the back of net, sent Dobes, who made eight saves through two periods, packing, in favour of Sam Montembeault to start the third. Different goalie, similar result though, as Alexander Petrovic made it 6-0 on the first shot Montembeault faced, while Colin Blackwell brought a merciful end to the scoring with five minutes left when he hit the puck out of the air after a fluke play sent it airborne into Montembeault’s crease from behind the net.

It was the Canadiens’ second straight embarrassing defeat, with Habs fans having every right to expect a better result this time around, especially as it was also head coach Martin St. Louis’ 300th career game. The now-10-5-2 Canadiens host the rival Boston Bruins on Saturday. The 11-4-3 Stars travel back home to face the Philadelphia Flyers, also in two days.