NHL Morning Recap – November 14, 2025

Today, we will be looking the 10 NHL games that were played on Nov. 12, 2025. That includes Shane Pinto and the Ottawa Senators taking on David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins. As well as Kyle Connor and the Winnipeg Jets battling with the Seattle Kraken.

CAPITALS 3 at PANTHERS 6

Washington Capitals Goal Summary:

P1 8:25 – Brandon Duhaime (3) from Rasmus Sandin (4)

P3 0:52 – Justin Sourdif (2) from Jakob Chychrun (8), Tom Wilson (8)

P3 12:40 – Rasmus Sandin (2) from John Carlson (10)

Florida Panthers Goal Summary:

P1 8:53 – Evan Rodrigues (4) from Niko Mikkola (3), Sam Reinhart (2)

P2 3:05 – Cole Schwindt (2) from Gustav Forsling (8), Eetu Luostarinen (6)

P2 14:41 – Sam Reinhart (9) from Carter Verhaeghe (6), Seth Jones (8)

P3 4:54 – Reinhart (10) from Anton Lundell (8), Luostarinen (7)

P3 9:47 – Seth Jones (1) from Brad Marchand (8), Lundell (9)

P3 18:30 – Luostarinen (3) from Marchand (9), Luostarinen (8) – Empty Net

KINGS 4 at MAPLE LEAFS 3 – OT

Los Angeles Kings Goal Summary:

P2 6:51 – Warren Foegele (3) from Drew Doughty (5), Mikey Anderson (3)

P2 15:41 – Kevin Fiala (9) from Quinton Byfield (12), Cody Ceci (4)

P3 13:10 – Alex Laferriere (4) from Brandt Clarke (7), Brian Dumoulin (2)

OT 0:35 – Quinton Byfield (4) from Doughty (6), Adrian Kempe (13)

Toronto Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

P1 8:06 – Bobby McMann (5), unassisted

P1 16:39 – John Tavares (10) from Oliver Ekman-Larsson (10), Matthew Knies (16)

P2 17:16 – Tavares (11) from William Nylander (17), Knies (17)

STARS 7 at CANADIENS 0

Dallas Stars Goal Summary:

P1 14:21 – Wyatt Johnston (11) from Roope Hintz (9), Mikko Rantanen (15)

P2 3:50 – Esa Lindell (2) from Miro Heiskanen (14), Radek Faksa (4)

P2 7:10 – Tyler Seguin (6) from Jason Robertson (14), Lian Bichsel (2)

P2 15:10 – Jason Robertson (5) from Thomas Harley (9), Rantanen (16)

P2 16:49 – Robertson (6) from Justin Hryckowian (1), Mavrik Bourque (4)

P3 2:01 – Alexander Petrovic (1) from Faksa (5), Colin Blackwell (3)

P3 14:40 – Colin Blackwell (1) from Faksa (6), Ilya Lyubushkin (3)

DUCKS 3 at RED WINGS 6

Anaheim Ducks Goal Summary:

P2 7:35 – Cutter Gauthier (12) from Beckett Sennecke (6), Jacob Trouba (8)

P2 14:54 – Chris Kreider (10) from Jackson LaCombe (7), Drew Helleson (7)

P3 4:33 – Mikael Granlund (3) from Ian Moore (1), Ryan Strome (1)

Detroit Red Wings Goal Summary:

P2 5:57 – Moritz Seider (2) from Lucas Raymond (10), Patrick Kane (4)

P2 12:42 – Michael Rasmussen (2) from Andrew Copp (6), Jonatan Berggren (3)

P2 15:33 – Axel Sandin Pellikka (2) from Berggren (4), Ben Chiarot (3)

P3 0:50 – Alex DeBrincat (5) from Seider (6), Kane (5)

P3 4:33 – Mikael Granlund (3) from Ian Moore (1), Ryan Strome (1)

P3 5:06 – Dylan Larkin (10) from Raymond (11), DeBrincat (12)

P3 17:59 – DeBrincat (6) from Larkin (11)

BRUINS 3 at SENATORS 5

Boston Bruins Goal Summary:

P2 11:49 – Morgan Geekie (12) from David Pastrnak (13), Marat Khusnutdinov (3)

P3 3:49 – David Pastrnak (11) from Morgan Geekie (6), Viktor Arvidsson (4)

P3 5:15 – Mark Kastelic (4) from Tanner Jeannot (6)

Ottawa Senators Goal Summary:

P1 1:28 – Claude Giroux (4) from Tim Stutzle (9), Dylan Cozens (7)

P1 19:03 – Dylan Cozens (7) from Fabian Zetterlund (3), Ridly Greig (6)

P3 1:06 – Shane Pinto (9) from Michael Amadio (3), Jake Sanderson (10)

P3 14:17 – Tim Stutzle (9) from Drake Batherson (12), Artem Zub (8)

P3 19:42 – Tim Stutzle (10) from Claude Giroux (10) – Empty Net

OILERS 4 at BLUE JACKETS 5

Edmonton Oilers Goal Summary:

P2 8:09 – Matt Savoie (2) from Evan Bouchard (10), Connor McDavid (19)

P2 9:49 – Leon Draisaitl (11) from Bouchard (11)

P3 7:57 – Vasily Podkolzin (3) from Jack Roslovic (7)

P3 11:27 – Draisaitl (12) from Bouchard (12), McDavid (20)

Columbus Blue Jackets Goal Summary:

P1 15:36 – Mathieu Olivier (2) from Charlie Coyle (8), Zach Werenski (8)

P2 0:44 – Coyle (3) from Olivier (5)

P2 10:19 – Denton Mateychuk (4) from Adam Fantilli (7), Luca Del Bel Belluz (1)

P2 18:20 – Fantilli (5) from Kirill Marchenko (11), Damon Severson (4)

P3 7:30 – Olivier (3) from Coyle (9), Cole Sillinger (5)

SABRES 3 at AVALANCHE 6

Buffalo Sabres Goal Summary:

P1 7:47 – Bowen Byram (2) from Tage Thompson (7), Alex Tuch (9)

P1 13:28 – Jordan Greenway (1) from Owen Power (5), Josh Doan (6)

P2 14:56 – Tage Thompson (7) from Isak Rosen (2), Peyton Krebs (4)

Colorado Avalanche Goal Summary:

P1 0:52 – Martin Necas (11) from Cale Makar (18), Devon Toews (7)

P1 6:10 – Artturi Lehkonen (8) from Sam Malinski (8), Necas (11)

P1 9:46 – Brock Nelson (4) from Ross Colton (7), Gavin Brindley (3)

P2 16:22 – Brindley (4) from Josh Manson (2), Brent Burns (8)

P3 16:53 – Necas (12) from Nathan MacKinnon (19), Samuel Girard (1)

P3 18:11 – Gabriel Landeskog (2) from Necas (12) – Empty Net

SHARKS 0 at FLAMES 2

Calgary Flames Goal Summary:

P2 5:46 – Blake Coleman (7) Unassisted

P3 19:55 – Samuel Honzek (2) from Mikael Backlund (6) – Empty Net

ISLANDERS 4 at GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3 – OT

New York Islanders Goal Summary:

P1 14:03 – Emil Heineman (7) from Bo Horvat (9), Tony DeAngelo (5)

P1 17:59 – Matthew Schaefer (6) from Jonathan Drouin (10), Horvat (10)

P3 17:23 – Mathew Barzal (5) from Schaefer (8), Drouin (11)

OT 3:02 – Jean Gabriel Pageau (6) – Shorthanded

Vegas Golden Knights Goal Summary:

P2 18:56 – Shea Theodore (1) from Keegan Kolesar (3)

P3 8:23 – Tomas Hertl (7) from Jeremy Lauzon (4), Jack Eichel (15)

P3 10:45 – Reilly Smith (2) from Brandon Saad (3), Brett Howden (1)

JETS 3 at KRAKEN 5

Winnipeg Jets Goal Summary:

P1 10:17 – Alex Iafallo (4) from Adam Lowry (2), Dylan DeMelo (7)

P2 3:18 – Mark Scheifele (10) from Neal Pionk (3)

P2 18:50 – Kyle Connor (10) from Josh Morrissey (14), Scheifele (13)

Seattle Kraken Goal Summary:

P1 15:15 – Kaapo Kakko (1) from Jaden Schwartz (7), Vince Dunn (8)

P2 7:27 – Vince Dunn (3) from Ryan Winterton (2), Adam Larsson (4)

P3 4:11 – Eeli Tolvanen (2) from Dunn (9), Chandler Stephenson (5)

P3 7:21 – Jordan Eberle (6) from Matty Beniers (8), Mason Marchment (5)

P3 18:25 – Eberle (7) from Beniers (9), Marchment (6) – Empty Net