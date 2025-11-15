Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Hurricanes – 11/15/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (8-7-4) at HURRICANES (12-5-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Matt Savoie — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic

Andrew Mangiapane — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic

Mattias Janmark — Noah Philp — Curtis Lazar

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman

Brett Kulak — Alec Regula

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Ty Emberson, Troy Stecher, David Tomasek

Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)

Status report

Hyman will make his season debut and was on the top line during the Oilers morning skate Saturday; he has not played since dislocating his wrist in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on May 27. … Edmonton loaned forward Isaac Howard to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Eric Robinson

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller — Joel Nystrom

Alexander Nikishin — Mike Reilly

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Gavin Bayreuther, Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles-Alexis Legault (hand)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-3 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. … Jarvis and Kotkaniemi each is questionable; Jarvis left in the first period Friday after being struck in the face by Svechnikov’s stick and Kotkaniemi missed the third period with a leg injury.

