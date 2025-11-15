Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Hurricanes – 11/15/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (8-7-4) at HURRICANES (12-5-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW
Oilers projected lineup
Matt Savoie — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic
Andrew Mangiapane — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic
Mattias Janmark — Noah Philp — Curtis Lazar
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman
Brett Kulak — Alec Regula
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Ty Emberson, Troy Stecher, David Tomasek
Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)
Status report
Hyman will make his season debut and was on the top line during the Oilers morning skate Saturday; he has not played since dislocating his wrist in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on May 27. … Edmonton loaned forward Isaac Howard to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Eric Robinson
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
K’Andre Miller — Joel Nystrom
Alexander Nikishin — Mike Reilly
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Gavin Bayreuther, Pyotr Kochetkov
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles-Alexis Legault (hand)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-3 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. … Jarvis and Kotkaniemi each is questionable; Jarvis left in the first period Friday after being struck in the face by Svechnikov’s stick and Kotkaniemi missed the third period with a leg injury.
