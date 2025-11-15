Projected Lineups for Kings vs Senators – 11/15/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (9-5-4) at SENATORS (9-5-4)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Joel Armia — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius, Andrei Kuzmenko
Injured: None
Status report
The Kings held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Kuzmenko, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.
Senators projected lineup
David Perron — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig — Dylan Cozens — Fabian Zetterlund
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins — Lars Eller — Hayden Hodgson
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed), Thomas Chabot (upper body)
Status report
Hodgson will come in and take the spot of MacDermid, a forward, on the fourth line. Jensen, who left a 5-3 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday with an upper-body injury, took part in the the morning skate and will dress. … Tkachuk, a forward, practiced with the Senators on Friday for the first time since tearing a tendon in his right thumb Oct. 16; there is no clear return date for the Ottawa captain. … Chabot, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game and is day to day.
