Projected Lineups for Kings vs Senators – 11/15/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (9-5-4) at SENATORS (9-5-4)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Joel Armia — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius, Andrei Kuzmenko

Injured: None

Status report

The Kings held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Kuzmenko, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.

Latest for THW:

Senators projected lineup

David Perron — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig — Dylan Cozens — Fabian Zetterlund

Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins — Lars Eller — Hayden Hodgson

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed), Thomas Chabot (upper body)

Status report

Hodgson will come in and take the spot of MacDermid, a forward, on the fourth line. Jensen, who left a 5-3 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday with an upper-body injury, took part in the the morning skate and will dress. … Tkachuk, a forward, practiced with the Senators on Friday for the first time since tearing a tendon in his right thumb Oct. 16; there is no clear return date for the Ottawa captain. … Chabot, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game and is day to day.

Latest for THW: