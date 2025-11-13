Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Senators – 11/13/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (11-7-0) at SENATORS (8-5-4)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Marat Khusnutdinov — David Pastrnak

Alex Steeves — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic

Jeffrey Viel — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei — Henri Jokiharju

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Jonathan Aspirot

Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (lower body), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Johnny Beecher (upper body)

Status report

The Bruins will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. … Beecher, a forward who hasn’t played since Nov. 6, participated in Boston’s morning skate but will not dress.

Senators projected lineup

David Perron — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig — Dylan Cozens — Fabian Zetterlund

Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid — Lars Eller — Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen

Leevi Merilainen

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Hayden Hodgson

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed), Thomas Chabot (upper body)

Status report

Chabot, a defenseman who left a 3-2 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, will not play; Senators general manager Steve Staios did not have a timeline on Chabot’s return. … Matinpalo will enter the lineup in Chabot’s place after being a healthy scratch for three straight games. … Ottawa coach Travis Green did not have an update on Lycksell’s status Thursday; the forward hasn’t been seen on the ice since Saturday. … MacDermid will take Lycksell’s spot on the fourth line.

