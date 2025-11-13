Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Blue Jackets – 11/13/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (8-6-4) at BLUE JACKETS (8-7-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNW, SNE
Oilers projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane — Connor McDavid — Matt Savoie
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic
Isaac Howard — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic
Mattias Janmark — Noah Philp — Curtis Lazar
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Alec Regula, Troy Stecher, David Tomasek
Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)
Status report
The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 2-1 overtime win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. … Pickard could start after Skinner made 20 saves against the Flyers.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Luca Del Bel Belluz — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Miles Wood — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)
Status report
The injury to Jenner in the second period of a 2-1 shootout win at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday “isn’t short term,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said; the forward and Columbus captain will be replaced by Johnson, who was a scratch at Seattle.
