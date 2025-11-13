Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Blue Jackets – 11/13/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNW, SNE

Oilers projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane — Connor McDavid — Matt Savoie

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic

Isaac Howard — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic

Mattias Janmark — Noah Philp — Curtis Lazar

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Alec Regula, Troy Stecher, David Tomasek

Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)

Status report

The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 2-1 overtime win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. … Pickard could start after Skinner made 20 saves against the Flyers.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

Luca Del Bel Belluz — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier

Miles Wood — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)

Status report

The injury to Jenner in the second period of a 2-1 shootout win at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday “isn’t short term,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said; the forward and Columbus captain will be replaced by Johnson, who was a scratch at Seattle.

