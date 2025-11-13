NHL Rumors: Oilers’ Goalie Debate, Kampf Termination, & Stamkos Destinations

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are trying to ride out their goaltending uncertainty, the Toronto Maple Leafs are finally resolving the David Kampf situation, and the future of Steven Stamkos in Nashville is suddenly wide open. Meanwhile, a former Devil may be on New Jersey’s radar for a reunion.

Push Back on Juuse Saros Trade Talk to Oilers

The Oilers returned from the NHL GM meetings with a clear message from Stan Bowman: Edmonton knows its goaltending hasn’t been elite, but the organization doesn’t believe the goaltending is entirely to blame for the team’s inconsistent play. Furthermore, a trade likely isn’t in the cards… at least not yet.

Bowman called the current tandem “average” but emphasized that defensive breakdowns and inconsistent forward play share the responsibility.

Despite that, rumors continue to swirl around a potential move for Juuse Saros. Insider Frank Seravalli poured cold water all over that idea, arguing Saros’ hefty contract, declining numbers, and playoff concerns make him a poor fit for Edmonton. With little cap space and few trade assets, the Oilers may not want — or be able — to gamble on such a costly, long-term solution. Seravalli believes the only way the Oilers do a deal for Saros is if they’re paid to take on his contract. Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 argues, “The Predators aren’t going to retain 50% on Juuse Saros. They’d probably trade him, but not at 50%.”

Maple Leafs to Terminate David Kampf’s Contract After Turbulent Standoff

TSN’s Darren Dreger confirmed that the Maple Leafs are placing David Kampf on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination, ending one of the more dramatic storylines of Toronto’s season. Kampf had been assigned to the Marlies but refused to report, leading to a suspension without pay. His termination will cost him roughly $3.4 million in remaining earnings, but it also frees him to sign with a new club immediately.

David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Toronto will get out from under the contract of an overpaid player, but Kampf is still the responsible, defense-first forward. Kampf should draw interest elsewhere — the question now is whether he chases term, opportunity, or the best short-term reset.

The Steven Stamkos experiment in Nashville hasn’t worked, and with just four points in 18 games, trade speculation has intensified around the 35-year-old veteran. Analyst Cam Robinson listed three potential suitors: the Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Robinson argued that Florida makes sense given Stamkos’ preference for a warm climate and the team’s status as a contender. Anaheim has cap space and a growing young core in need of veteran support. The surprise team is Toronto.

Robinson reports the Leafs have shown more than casual interest, despite the challenge of fitting in Stamkos’ contract. He is in the second year of a four-year, $32 million contract signed in 2024. The Predators would have to retain money.

Devils Exploring Blake Coleman Reunion?

While appearing on the latest episode of the DFO Rundown, David Pagnotta reported that the New Jersey Devils have explored the idea of bringing back Blake Coleman in a trade with the Calgary Flames. Coleman still has two years left on the six-year, $29.4 million contract he signed in 2021.

Pagnotta notes that Coleman is on the radar of multiple teams, but New Jersey makes particular sense given their push to become a deeper, more well-rounded playoff team.