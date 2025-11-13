Devils Place Zack MacEwen on IR, Recall Nathan Legare

The New Jersey Devils have announced that forward Zack MacEwen has been placed on injured reserve (IR) after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Chicago Blackhawks.

MacEwen logged just 2:13 of ice time on Wednesday night before exiting the game. This marks his second injury of the season. He previously appeared in one contest for the Devils in October, before missing 13 games with an upper-body injury. After rejoining the lineup, he played on the fourth line alongside Luke Glendening and Paul Cotter.

The Devils acquired MacEwen from the Ottawa Senators last month in exchange for forward Kurtis MacDermid. He spent a portion of last season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Belleville Senators, earning 16 points in 23 games.

In his stead, the Devils have recalled Nathan Legare from the Utica Comets. He has appeared in just three NHL games throughout his career, since being drafted 74th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019. Last season, Legare appeared in 69 games for the Comets, amassing 17 goals and eight assists. So far this season, he’s scored one goal across 11 AHL games.

Legare had an impressive preseason performance for the Devils, putting up one goal and one assist in three games. However, he did not make the 2025-26 roster and was placed on waivers before rejoining the Comets.

MacEwen’s absence marks yet another unfortunate injury for the Devils, who are already missing key depth players. In the meantime, Legare will meet the team in Chicago and could make his season debut on Saturday night against the Washington Capitals.