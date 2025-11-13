Maple Leafs Expected to Terminate Kämpf Contract

Well, one dark mark on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ season could be coming to a close as speculation swirls that the team will place David Kämpf on waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract at some point on Thursday. If the 30-year-old clears waivers, he will become a free agent with the ability to sign with any other team in the NHL, if there’s mutual interest.

Kämpf has yet to play an NHL game this season and seemed to be the odd man out in Toronto coming out of camp. After being sent to the American Hockey League (AHL), Kämpf stepped away from the Toronto Marlies and didn’t report to the team, earning a suspension from the organization.

The player and his agent, JP Barry, were looking for any sort of resolution to the situation which would land his client back in the NHL. However, it seems as though there wasn’t a trade market for Kämpf that the Maple Leafs were willing to explore. Hence the expected termination of his contract.

David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs

The Czechia native played parts of the last three seasons with the Maple Leafs, having his best offensive season in 2022-23 with seven goals and 27 points in 82 games during the regular season. He became a reliable option on the penalty kill and in the face-off dot, but an overload of forwards forced the Maple Leafs to make a decision regarding his future with the team.

Kämpf will still be a serviceable fourth liner for teams looking to add depth at the centre position, however his disappointment and failure to report following his appointment to the AHL could make some team wary. Regardless of how it turns out for Kämpf, the Maple Leafs will have one less player to make decisions around and fewer options on the trade market as they continue to look for a top to middle-six option up front.