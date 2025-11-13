Tkachuks Launch “Wingmen” Podcast, Promising “No Filter” Hockey Talk

The NHL’s player-media landscape officially has a new, and potentially disruptive, entry. This morning (Thursday, Nov. 13), Matthew and Brady Tkachuk launched their new weekly podcast, “Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk.”

The timing is convenient, if not calculated. Both brothers are currently out of their respective lineups —Brady for the Ottawa Senators, recovering from October thumb surgery, and Matthew for the Florida Panthers, rehabbing a torn adductor and sports hernia from the 4 Nations Face-Off. Matthew expects to be back on the ice within the next two to four weeks.

This isn’t just another offseason project. It’s a season-long commitment, produced by Wave Sports & Entertainment, dropping every Wednesday. And it comes with a bold slogan: “two brothers, one mic, absolutely no filter.”

Related – Senators’ Brady Tkachuk Suffers Injury After Roman Josi Cross-Check

For any seasoned hockey fan, that last part raises an immediate, skeptical eyebrow. “No filter” and “active NHL player” are phrases that rarely coexist. This venture, however, is the league’s most significant test of that boundary to date.

Hockey’s Answer to the Kelce Brothers?

Let’s address the obvious comparison. This is hockey’s attempt at its own “New Heights.”

“Wingmen” is being produced by the exact same digital group, Wave Sports & Entertainment, that turned the Kelce brothers from NFL stars into mainstream media juggernauts. The Tkachuks are clearly being positioned to fill that same role for the NHL.

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk (The Hockey Writers)

But there are critical differences. The Kelces had the benefit of an NFL culture that is far more tolerant —and encouraging — of individual personality. They also had a Super Bowl-winning tight end dating the single most famous person on the planet.

The Tkachuks, as Matthew noted, “don’t have the whole Taylor Swift thing.” They also don’t have the Kelces’ massive existing following.

What they do have is the distinction of being the first active NHL players to host their own podcast. This isn’t a retired veteran reflecting on his career; it’s two of the league’s biggest, most agitating stars agreeing to open up a direct line to the public while they are still playing. It’s a significant gamble, both for their personal brands and for the league.

The Right Personalities, The Right (Injured) Timing

If any two players in the league were going to attempt this, it had to be the Tkachuks.

As ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski noted, the potential for genuine content is high. Brady Tkachuk “actually doesn’t have a filter,” and Matthew “knows his way around provocation.” These aren’t two quiet, fourth-line grinders. They are cornerstone players, captains (in Brady’s case), and perennial MVP and pest candidates. They have cultivated reputations for being anything but bland.

Related – Injured and Exhausted: Florida Panthers’ Early-Season Collapse

The fact that they are launching while on the IR gives them an initial buffer. They can speak freely without facing a media scrum after a tough loss the next day. The real test will come when they are back in the lineup. Will the “no filter” approach remain when Matthew is asked about a controversial hit, or when Brady is questioned about a locker-room issue in Ottawa?

From Stanley Cup Jail Cells to… Butt Wiping?

The early previews suggest the show will follow the “New Heights” formula: mixing legitimate hockey insight with the kind of absurd brotherly banter that drives clips.

NHL fans, your new favorite podcast is here 🚨



Wingmen with Matthew & Brady Tkachuk drops TOMORROW 🏒 pic.twitter.com/EgRVdrqdB7 — Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk (@Wingmenpod) November 12, 2025

On the hockey side, we’re promised stories like Matthew not leaving the Stanley Cup alone in a jail cell, Brady recounting his “starstruck” moment when Patrick Kane hit him with a “Showtime,” and their goals for Team USA at the Olympics.

More intriguingly, they’ve teased opinions that run counter to league-approved talking points. A preview clip features them arguing that “goalie fights need to happen more often” because it would be good for the NHL. This is precisely the kind of candid dressing-room talk that fans crave and the league office traditionally frowns upon.

And then, there’s the requisite absurdity. A clip that debuted on The Pat McAfee Show included a discussion on the logistics of opposite-hand butt wiping. It’s a clear signal that they intend to stray far outside the standard post-game clichés.

The central tension of this podcast is clear. Matthew Tkachuk has been vocal about the goal, referencing his father Keith’s advice to “leave the game in a better place than when you got here.” Matthew stated he feels this platform is their best way to contribute and “grow the game.”

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This is a noble goal, but it runs directly into the NHL’s cultural brick wall.

Hockey, unlike the NFL or NBA, has a long and storied history of punishing self-expression. The “logo on the front” mentality is drilled into players from minor hockey onward. Anyone who stands out, speaks too loudly, or criticizes the game is often hammered down, if not by the league, then by veterans, media, or the fans themselves.

The hope, as Wyshynski expressed, is that the show isn’t “overproduced or coached.” The Tkachuks are taking control of their own narrative, launching their own media label like a band dissatisfied with the studio system.

Ultimately, the Tkachuks are the perfect test case. If they can’t pull off a candid, personality-driven show while active, it’s hard to imagine any player can. The league desperately needs the kind of pop-culture relevance the Kelces have generated for the NFL. “Wingmen” is its first real shot. We’re about to find out if the culture is ready for it.

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.