Senators’ Brady Tkachuk Suffers Injury After Roman Josi Cross-Check

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk did not play in the final nine minutes of the game in Monday’s 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators after suffering what appears to be a hand injury in the first period.

Brady Tkachuk wasn't precautionary. Kept out because he wasn't able to play. Being evaluated now #Sens Injury was from cross-check from Josi — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) October 13, 2025

According to PostMedia’s Bruce Garrioch, it wasn’t precautionary to keep him on the bench, and the injury is a result of a cross-check from behind from Predators captain Roman Josi.

Just over five minutes into the game, which had already begun to get chippy, Josi was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for cross-checking, though there was some clear frustration from the team and fans that the penalty was not a major. Tkachuk was just a few feet from the boards when Josi cross-checked him from behind and hit the boards with his hands and head.

Tkachuk was seen shaking his right hand, appearing to be in pain. He continued to play, but appeared to struggle at times and seemed to favor the hand/wrist. Tkachuk played 13:53 in the game.

Head coach Travis Green confirmed that Tkachuk is still being evaluated and there is no update, but stated the injury is a result of Josi’s cross-check.

The Senators’ next game is against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 15, and they will hope to have their captain in the lineup.