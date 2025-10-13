Red Wings Score Late to Steal Game From Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings met today in an afternoon matinée, which was the second half of a home-and-home between the Original Six clubs.

This game also had some extra attention because it was Easton Cowan’s NHL debut. After waiting a few games since the season started on October 8, he finally got into the lineup and played very well. It’s not every day that a rookie in the Maple Leafs’ lineup starts on the top line, but Cowan got the chance. He opened the game alongside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, creating a very offensive-minded trio.

Now, on to the recap, and Happy Thanksgiving to all who are celebrating today.

Game Recap

1st Period:

The first period started fast, and just 1:08 in, Detroit’s Dylan Larkin snapped one home to give them a 1-0 lead. The Maple Leafs ran into some penalty trouble early, taking two minor penalties. The first came at 1:18 when Simon Benoit was called for delay of game. Detroit couldn’t convert on that power play. A second penalty came at 3:07 when Morgan Rielly was called for cross-checking J.T. Compher, but again, the Red Wings’ power play came up empty. The first period ended with the Maple Leafs trailing 1-0.

2nd Period:

The second period had a ton of pace, with both teams trading scoring chances in a north-south style. The Maple Leafs played with more urgency, showing more physicality along the way. Chris Tanev finished a hard check on Lucas Raymond that sent him out of the game, and he didn’t return.

Toronto was called for another penalty midway through the period on what looked like a questionable call. Benoit got his stick near Patrick Kane’s hands, and Kane went down. Less than a minute into that power play, Larkin was called for interference, which made it four-on-four and gave Toronto a short power play of their own. Unfortunately, they couldn’t capitalize. Just as their advantage ended, the Maple Leafs were hit with a too many men penalty, giving Detroit their fourth man advantage of the game. The Red Wings didn’t score, and the period ended with Toronto still down 1-0.

3rd Period:

The third period opened with the same pace as the second. The Maple Leafs controlled most of the play, outshooting Detroit 24-10, but couldn’t solve Cam Talbot, who was outstanding in net. He made a great glove save on Bobby McMann to keep Detroit in front, and moments later, James van Riemsdyk broke in on a two-on-one and roofed it over Anthony Stolarz to make it 2-0. Toronto nearly cut the lead in half when Matthews was sprung on a breakaway by Cowan, but Talbot robbed him not once but twice. It wouldn’t be long after and they would finally break through. At 7:29, McMann found Knies at the side of the net for a tap-in to make it 2-1.

Larkin took his second penalty of the game at 9:21, giving Toronto another power play, but they couldn’t generate much pressure. Less than two minutes after that, Knies set up Calle Jarnkrok with a behind-the-back pass, and Jarnkrok buried it to tie the game 2-2. Toronto completely took over from there, controlling play deep into the third. The Red Wings didn’t get a shot for over 12 minutes until the final minute of the game. Then, with 45 seconds left, Rielly iced the puck with no pressure, and Detroit took advantage right off the ensuing faceoff, scoring to make it 3-2.

The Maple Leafs pulled their goalie and had a few solid looks, but couldn’t find the equalizer. The Red Wings stole this one, winning 3-2.