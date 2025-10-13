Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Marchenko, Monahan & More

The Columbus Blue Jackets split their road trip to Nashville and Minnesota. After losing a tough 2-1 decision to the Predators, the Blue Jackets spoiled the Wild’s home opener with a 7-4 win. They now turn their attention to their 25th home opener when they host the New Jersey Devils on Monday night.

Welcome back to Blue Jackets News & Rumors. One player in particular is off to a hot start in the first two games. Kirill Marchenko is picking up right where he left off.

Now entering his fourth NHL season, Marchenko is knocking on the door of NHL superstardom. He’s never had less than 21 goals in a season. He broke 30 for the first time last season while adding 43 assists as a member of the one of the best top lines in the NHL.

Center Sean Monahan has played with his share of great players over his career. He spoke to the Hockey Writers on Monday morning to talk about how Marchenko is getting even better.

Monahan on Marchenko

“I think it’s just experience,” Monahan said of Marchenko. “He’s kind of caught some traction last year. (He) had a big year. I don’t think it was enough for him. So he’s a motivated player. He’s worked on different things over the summer.”

Marchenko had a team-high eight shots on goal Thursday in Nashville. He followed that up with his fourth career hat trick in Minnesota. To Monahan, Marchenko’s familiarity with the league is playing a key role.

“I think he knows the league better now and knows the areas he’s got to be to score goals. I think last game is a perfect example. He scores one off the rush. Jams one in getting inside the defenders near the crease and then scores a one-timer on the power play. He’s doing everything well right now and we got to keep that going.”

Sean Monahan says Kirill Marchenko’s familiarity with the league is helping him to this fast start. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

During training camp. Marchenko mentioned that he thinks he can score 100 points playing with Monahan. He also thinks Monahan is capable of 100 points as well. They expect big things together.

“We talk about plays and all different things every day,” Monahan said. “He’s a creative guy. Once you get some chemistry going in this league and you get the opportunity to be out there to actually do it, that’s another thing. We enjoy playing with each other. (Dmitri Voronkov) helps us out big time with his big body. Marchenko’s off to a great start.”

Not only is Marchenko improving in every aspect, he’s making the players around him better too. Monahan is no different. How does Marchenko make Monahan better?

“I think everything. A player who scores like he does and competes like him, it makes you raise your game. It’s not easy to play with players like that. You always have to raise your level. I think that’s what keeps our line going.”

The Blue Jackets’ top line hopes to keep things going against the Devils.

