Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Sharks – 01/11/26

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NBCSCA, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Reilly Smith — Mitch Marner — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl — Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Branden Bowman

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon — Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton – Kaedan Korczak

Carl Lindbom

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Alexander Holtz

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Lindbom is likely to start after Schmid made 17 saves in a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Igor Chernyshov

Pavol Regenda — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner — Adam Gaudette — Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro — Vincent Iorio

Sam Dickinson — Nick Leddy

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Michael Misa

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Status report

Klingberg, a defenseman, could play for the first time since Dec. 31. … Askarov is expected to start after Nedeljkovic made 16 saves in a 5-4 overtime win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

