Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Sharks – 01/11/26

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (20-11-12) at SHARKS (23-18-3)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NBCSCA, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Reilly Smith — Mitch Marner — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl — Keegan Kolesar
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Branden Bowman
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon — Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton – Kaedan Korczak
Carl Lindbom
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Alexander Holtz
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Lindbom is likely to start after Schmid made 17 saves in a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Igor Chernyshov
Pavol Regenda — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner — Adam Gaudette — Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro — Vincent Iorio
Sam Dickinson — Nick Leddy
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Michael Misa
Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Status report
Klingberg, a defenseman, could play for the first time since Dec. 31. … Askarov is expected to start after Nedeljkovic made 16 saves in a 5-4 overtime win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
