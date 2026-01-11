Avalanche Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Chasing History, Injury Trouble, Miner and More

It is a massive week for the Colorado Avalanche as they chase franchise history on home ice while navigating significant injury trouble. Here are the key storylines and their upcoming schedule for the week of Jan. 11-18, 2026.

Chasing History at Ball Arena

The Avalanche are currently riding a 17-game home winning streak, having defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Saturday. They are now just one win away from tying the franchise record for the longest home winning streak (set during the 2021-22 Stanley Cup season). Their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday is a marquee matchup with history on the line.

Significant Injury Trouble

Despite their dominance, the team is hurting.

Gabriel Landeskog: The captain is out “some weeks” with an upper-body injury sustained against the Florida Panthers earlier in January. This has cast doubt on his status for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.

Devon Toews: The top-pair defenseman is also out with an upper-body injury, leaving a hole on the blue line that players like Ilya Solovyov are attempting to fill.

Mackenzie Blackwood: The goaltender is on injured reserve (lower-body), which has forced the team to test its goaltending depth.

Trent Miner’s Emergence

With Blackwood out, rookie goaltender Trent Miner was called up and made a spectacular statement on Saturday, recording his first NHL shutout in his first career win (4-0 vs. Columbus). With starter Scott Wedgewood shouldering the heavy load, Miner’s performance gives the team much-needed confidence in their backup situation.

League Dominance vs. The Salary Cap

The Avs hold a league-best record (33-4-7) and are dominating the Central Division. Nathan MacKinnon continues to lead the league in goals, and Cale Makar leads all defensemen in points. However, with the trade deadline approaching (about eight weeks away), rumors are swirling about how the team can add depth (specifically a center) with very limited cap space.

Avalanche Schedule Jan. 11 – 18

Date Opponent Time (ET) Venue Broadcast Mon, Jan. 12 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs 10:00 PM Ball Arena ALT, KTVD, TVAS Fri, Jan. 16 vs. Nashville Predators 9:00 PM Ball Arena ALT, KTVD, FDSNSO

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.