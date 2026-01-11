Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Mammoth – 01/11/26

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (18-19-7) at MAMMOTH (22-20-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Utah16
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dimitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese — Brendan Gaunce — Mikael Pyyhtia
Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Egor Zamula — Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Danton Heinen
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Mason Marchment (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Greaves is expected to start for the Blue Jackets after Merzlikins made 27 saves in a 4-0 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But
Brandon Tanev — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body)
