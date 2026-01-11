Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Mammoth – 01/11/26

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Utah16

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dimitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese — Brendan Gaunce — Mikael Pyyhtia

Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Egor Zamula — Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Danton Heinen

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Mason Marchment (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Greaves is expected to start for the Blue Jackets after Merzlikins made 27 saves in a 4-0 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But

Brandon Tanev — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body)

