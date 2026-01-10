Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Avalanche – 01/10/26

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

4 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, ALT

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dimitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese — Brendan Gaunce — Mikael Pyyhtia

Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Egor Zamula — Dante Fabbro

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Danton Heinen

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Mason Marchment (upper body)

Status report

Marchment, a forward, is week to week. … Greaves allowed five goals on 26 shots in a 5-3 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Ivan Ivan — Zakhar Bardakov — Gavin Brindley

Sam Malinski — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Samuel Girard — Ilya Solovyov

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: None

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Wedgewood made 29 saves in n 8-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

