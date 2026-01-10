Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Avalanche – 01/10/26

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (18-18-7) at AVALANCHE (32-4-7)
4 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, ALT
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dimitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese — Brendan Gaunce — Mikael Pyyhtia
Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Egor Zamula — Dante Fabbro
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Danton Heinen
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Mason Marchment (upper body)
Status report
Marchment, a forward, is week to week. … Greaves allowed five goals on 26 shots in a 5-3 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Ivan Ivan — Zakhar Bardakov — Gavin Brindley
Sam Malinski — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Ilya Solovyov
Scott Wedgewood
Trent Miner
Scratched: None
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Wedgewood made 29 saves in n 8-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.
