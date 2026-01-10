Projected Lineups for Stars vs Sharks – 01/10/26

The Dallas Stars take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (26-10-8) at SHARKS (22-18-3)
4 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA
Stars projected lineup
Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian — Sam Steel — Nathan Bastian
Oskar Back — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Kyle Capobianco
Ilya Lyubushkin — Nils Lundkvist
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Adam Erne, Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Jamie Benn (nose)
Status report
Benn, a forward, did not skate in San Jose but is expected to join the team in Los Angeles on Sunday, per Stars coach Glenn Gulutzan.
Latest for THW:
- Surfacing Cowan Trade Talk Hints Maple Leafs Done Waiting
- NHL Morning Recap – January 8, 2026
- Stars Snap Losing Streak with 4-1 Win Over Capitals
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Igor Chernyshov
Pavol Regenda — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner — Adam Gaudette — Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro — Vincent Iorio
Sam Dickinson — Nick Leddy
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Michael Misa
Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Status report
Smith, a forward, skated with the Sharks during practice in a noncontact jersey for the first time since suffering an injury on Dec. 13 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. … Klingberg returned to practice, but won’t play on Saturday. The defenseman could return on Sunday when the Sharks host the Vegas Golden Knights. … Misa, a forward, participated in his first team practice since returning from the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. He is an option, according to Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky.
Latest for THW:
- Blackhawks Grant Fresh Starts to Players in San Jose Sharks Deal
- NHL Morning Recap – January 8, 2026
- Celebrini’s Late Magic Lifts Sharks Past Kings 4-3 in OT