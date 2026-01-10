Projected Lineups for Stars vs Sharks – 01/10/26

The Dallas Stars take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (26-10-8) at SHARKS (22-18-3)

4 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA

Stars projected lineup

Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian — Sam Steel — Nathan Bastian

Oskar Back — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Kyle Capobianco

Ilya Lyubushkin — Nils Lundkvist

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Adam Erne, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Jamie Benn (nose)

Status report

Benn, a forward, did not skate in San Jose but is expected to join the team in Los Angeles on Sunday, per Stars coach Glenn Gulutzan.

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Igor Chernyshov

Pavol Regenda — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner — Adam Gaudette — Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro — Vincent Iorio

Sam Dickinson — Nick Leddy

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Michael Misa

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Status report

Smith, a forward, skated with the Sharks during practice in a noncontact jersey for the first time since suffering an injury on Dec. 13 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. … Klingberg returned to practice, but won’t play on Saturday. The defenseman could return on Sunday when the Sharks host the Vegas Golden Knights. … Misa, a forward, participated in his first team practice since returning from the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. He is an option, according to Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky.

