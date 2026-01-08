NHL Morning Recap – January 8, 2026

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the five NHL games that were played on Jan. 7, 2026. Which saw the Washington Capitals host the Dallas Stars. As well as the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks battle it out in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

STARS 4 at CAPITALS 1

Stars Snap Losing Streak with 4-1 Win Over Capitals

Dallas Stars Scoring Summary

P1 3:06 – Radek Faksa (2) from Esa Lindell (14)

P2 2:37 – Sam Steel (7) from Thomas Harley (14), Matt Duchene (6)

P3 13:31 – Wyatt Johnston (24) from Steel (9)

P3 19:41 – Roope Hintz (13) – Unassisted – Empty Net

Washington Capitals Scoring Summary

P3 17:41 – Alex Ovechkin (18) from John Carlson (23), Jakob Chychrun (17)

FLAMES 1 at CANADIENS 4

Texier Leads Canadiens Past Flames with 3 Points Including 100th in Career

Calgary Flames Scoring Summary

P2 17:39 – Joel Farabee (10) from Yegor Sharangovich (6), Hunter Brzustewicz (1)

Montreal Canadiens Scoring Summary

P2 3:10 – Alexandre Texier (4) from Alexandre Carrier (10), Cole Caufield (21)

P2 7:05 – Lane Hutson (8) from Phillip Danault (8), Texier (7)

P2 8:12 – Oliver Kapanen (14) from Juraj Slafkovsky (18)

P3 3:56 – Caufield (21) from Texier (8), Nick Suzuki (33)

BLUES 3 at BLACKHAWKS 7

Blackhawks 4-Goal Second Period Sinks Blues in 7-3 Win

St. Louis Blues Scoring Summary

P1 0:27 – Tyler Tucker (2) from Brayden Schenn (9)

P2 8:22 – Otto Stenberg (1) – Unassisted

P3 13:19 – Nathan Walker (4) from Alexey Toropchenko (4), Philip Broberg (12)

Chicago Blackhawks Scoring Summary

P1 9:26 – Nick Lardis (3) from Oliver Moore (9), Matt Grzelcyk (9)

P2 7:41 – Moore (4) from Grzelcyk (10), Nick Foligno (7)

P2 8:57 – Connor Murphy (1) – Unassisted

P2 12:27 – Landon Slaggert (2) from Colton Dach (5), Murphy (7)

P2 17:24 – Jason Dickinson (5) from Louis Crevier (10)

P3 5:11 – Andre Burakovsky (10) from Ryan Greene (12), Teuvo Teravainen (12)

P3 12:56 – Crevier (4) from Slaggert (2), Alex Vlasic (8)

SENATORS 1 at MAMMOTH 3

Ottawa Senators Scoring Summary

P1 17:41 – Ridly Greig (6) from Artem Zub (10), Jake Sanderson (23)

Clayton Keller, Utah Mammoth (Rob Gray-Imagn Images)

Utah Mammoth Scoring Summary

P1 3:59 – Lawson Crouse (10) from Clayton Keller (24), Mikhail Sergachev (24)

P1 7:20 – John Marino (3) from Keller (25), Nate Schmidt (11)

P3 5:41 – Daniil But (2) from Jack McBain (7), Brandon Tanev (2)

SHARKS 4 at KINGS 3 – OT

San Jose Sharks Scoring Summary

P2 4:10 – Tyler Toffoli (11) from Alexander Wennberg (22), Macklin Celebrini (42)

P3 5:38 – Adam Gaudette (9) from Timothy Liljegren (7), Jeff Skinner (6)

P3 18:53 – Macklin Celebrini (24) – Unassisted

OT 3:08 – William Eklund (11) from Celebrini (43)

Los Angeles Kings Scoring Summary

P2 11:34 – Alex Turcotte (3) from Kevin Fiala (15)

P3 6:40 – Fiala (16) from Turcotte (7), Joel Edmundson (13)

P3 17:50 – Alex Laferriere (11) from Edmundson (14), Cody Ceci (7)