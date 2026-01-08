Blackhawks 4-Goal Second Period Sinks Blues in 7-3 Win

The Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues faced each other for the third time this season in Chicago. They are tied 1-1 in their previous two matches, and this game meant a lot to the division rivals.

St. Louis’ 42 points were one point ahead of the Blackhawks in the standings, and the final Wild Card spot is 45 points. So, both teams were eager to get the win. The Blackhawks were on a three-game win streak, and the Blues also won their last two games.

The Blackhawks came out on top in a dominant 7-3 win.

Game Recap

In the first period, penalties were a highlight. The Blues struck first, 27 seconds into the game with a Tyler Tucker goal, 1-0. After came the penalties. Blackhawks’ defenseman Artyom Levshunov took two holding penalties in the period, and Ilya Mikheyev took a delay of game penalty. The Blues were unable to convert on the three power plays. However, the Blackhawks had the answer on their power play when Colton Parayko took a holding penalty. Nick Lardis scored to even the score 1-1. Shots were 13-9, St. Louis.

The second period was a goal-scoring frenzy for Chicago. The Blues’ Logan Mailloux got a high-sticking penalty, and Oliver Moore made it 2-1, Blackhawks on the power play. Then, Otto Stenberg scored his first NHL goal and tied it for the Blues 2-2. Connor Murphy scored his first goal of the season to make it 3-2 around 35 seconds later. Landon Slaggert made it 4-2, and then Jason Dickinson made it 5-2 with around two minutes left in the second period. Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight stopped Jordan Kyrou on two different occasions in that period, but otherwise, chances were scarce for St. Louis. Shots were 17-8, Chicago.

Oliver Moore, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images)

Ryan Donato got an early penalty in the third period, but the Blues were unable to convert. It spiraled for them from there. Dalibor Dvorsky got a tripping penalty, and then goaltender Jordan Binnington got a penalty for delay of game, which gave the Blackhawks a five-on-three. Andre Burakovsky scored and made it 6-2. Louis Crevier made it 7-2, Chicago. Nathan Walker made it 7-3 for the Blues towards the end of the period. But it seemed like everything the Blackhawks threw on net turned into a goal, and nothing went right for the Blues. The Blues went 0/5 on their power play, and their penalty kill went 1/4.

Shots in the game were 35-30, Chicago.

Related: Notable Blackhawks’ Player Stats Midway Through the 2025-26 Season

It all led to the Blackhawks extending their win streak to a season-high four games.

What’s Next?

The Blackhawks have an upcoming back-to-back at home against the Washington Capitals and away against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 9 and 10. Meanwhile, the St. Louis continues their three-game road trip with a back-to-back against the Utah Mammoth and the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 9 and 10, too.