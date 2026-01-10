Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Quillan, Moldenhauer, Tavares & Point Streak

The Toronto Maple Leafs head into tonight’s home matchup against the Vancouver Canucks with their points streak already at eight games (6-0-2) after a dramatic 2-1 overtime win in Philadelphia vs. the Flyers on Thursday. Scott Laughton’s shorthanded goal tied the game late in the third, and rookie Easton Cowan’s overtime winner capped a night that showcased both depth and determination. Goaltender Dennis Hildeby was also instrumental, making a key breakaway save in overtime to preserve the win.

From Toronto’s perspective, the victory reinforced the value of the team’s depth players. Laughton, returning to Philadelphia, dominated the faceoff dot and contributed heavily to Toronto’s penalty kill, earning praise from head coach Craig Berube as “one of our dependables.”

Cowan’s composure in overtime further highlights the impact younger players are having on the lineup, particularly while stars like William Nylander and Jake McCabe sit out with lower-body injuries. Auston Matthews, meanwhile, was held off the scoresheet, snapping his five-game points streak, but the team’s collective play compensated when it mattered most.

The win also showed that the Maple Leafs aren’t just leaning on their stars to get them through the tough spots. The young guys are stepping up, Tavares is still setting up those clutch plays, and Hildeby’s solid in net keeps things steady. Put it all together, and it feels like the whole team is pulling in the same direction—depth matters just as much as the flashy goals you see on the highlights.

Item One: Quillan Returns to AHL, Makes Immediate Impact for Toronto Marlies

Jacob Quillan’s brief NHL stint has ended, but the 23-year-old center wasted no time making waves after being reassigned to the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies. Quillan appeared in just three games with the Maple Leafs this season, managing a single shot, seven hits, and a plus-2 rating across 8:06 of average ice time per game. While he didn’t record a point in the NHL, his limited minutes suggest he was still adjusting to the pace and the demands of a depth role in Toronto’s bottom six.

Jacob Quillan, Toronto Marlies (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Back in the AHL, Quillan reminded everyone why he’s considered a top prospect. He tallied three goals and an assist in Toronto’s 6-1 victory over the Belleville Senators on Friday, extending his strong season form. Before his NHL call-up, Quillan had been on a six-game, eight-point streak, and now he’s sitting at eight goals and 27 points through 27 games, along with a plus-8 rating and 44 shots on net.

The big thing for Quillan now is keeping up the scoring in the AHL and being ready to make it count when he gets another shot in the NHL. His time with the Leafs has been limited so far, but if he keeps producing and developing in Toronto’s farm system, a regular bottom-six spot could be in reach. For now, he’s showing he can run the show in the AHL, and he’s definitely someone to keep an eye on as the season rolls on.

Item Two: Moldenhauer Finds the Scoresheet for Michigan

Nick Moldenhauer got back on track Friday, scoring a goal and adding an assist in the University of Michigan’s 5-2 win over Notre Dame. The effort marked his first goal since Nov. 22 against Ohio State, breaking a brief drought and helping him continue to climb the team’s scoring ranks this season.

Through 21 games, Moldenhauer now has four goals and 11 assists, already surpassing his total points from last season (10 points in 29 games). As a freshman, he recorded 21 points in 41 games.

For Moldenhauer, it’s all about finding some consistency and turning chances into regular scoring. If he can put together stretches like Friday’s game more often, he could really cement himself as a go-to offensive guy for Michigan while keeping his pro hopes alive.

Item Three: Tavares Sets Up Cowan’s OT Winner for Maple Leafs

John Tavares added another assist in Toronto’s 2-1 overtime win against Philadelphia, setting up Easton Cowan’s first career game-winning goal on a slick 2-on-1 rush. The veteran center has now recorded points in seven of his last eight games, scoring one goal and adding seven assists, while firing 13 shots in those games.

The Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate scoring a goal during the third period of Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Ottawa Senators

(Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Despite the recent surge, Tavares’ scoring has been uneven over the broader stretch of the season. He has just three goals in his last 22 games, and while his overall numbers remain solid—15 goals and 24 assists in 43 games—the trend hints at the natural evolution of his game at age 35.

Even so, Tavares is still a key piece for the Maple Leafs, especially in moments like overtime. If he can keep playing at a steady pace, his experience and playmaking will be huge—not just for the team’s playoff push, but for helping younger guys like Cowan find their footing too.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Tonight’s game offers a chance to push the point streak to nine games and continue building confidence in the team’s depth. Keeping healthy bodies in the lineup will be key, with Nylander potentially returning, and maintaining a strong defensive system while giving younger players opportunities like Cowan could be just as important as the star power up front.

The Canucks come in struggling defensively, winless in their last five, and allowing five or more goals in six of their past eight games. Toronto can leverage that weakness while continuing to refine the chemistry of its full lineup. If the Maple Leafs play the way they did in Philadelphia—mixing experienced leadership with energy from younger players—they have a good chance to add another regulation win at home before a challenging road swing later in the month.