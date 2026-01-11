Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Bruins – 01/11/26

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (21-13-9) at BRUINS (24-19-2)

5 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NESN, SNE, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Tommy Novak — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell

Evgeni Malkin — Ben Kindel — Egor Chinakhov

Anthony Mantha — Kevin Hayes — Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Brett Kulak — Kris Letang

Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Connor Clifton

Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Rutger McGroarty (concussion), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report

Rust, a forward, is questionable after he missed a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. He is day to day.

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves — Fraser Minten — Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot — Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Michael Eyssimont, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle)

Status report

Geekie is questionable after he left a 10-2 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday in the first period due to a family emergency. … Elias Lindholm is expected to play after he left the game Saturday in the second period with a nagging lower-body injury; Bruins coach Marco Sturm was not concerned and said it was a chance to rest Lindholm given his team’s lead. … Hampus Lindholm, a defenseman, is eligible to be activated from injured reserve. … The Bruins signed Aspirot to a two-year contract on Sunday.

