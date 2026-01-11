Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Bruins – 01/11/26

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (21-13-9) at BRUINS (24-19-2)
5 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NESN, SNE, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Tommy Novak — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Evgeni Malkin — Ben Kindel — Egor Chinakhov
Anthony Mantha — Kevin Hayes — Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Brett Kulak — Kris Letang
Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Connor Clifton
Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Rutger McGroarty (concussion), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Status report
Rust, a forward, is questionable after he missed a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. He is day to day.
Latest for THW:
- Penguins Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Sleeper Status, Retooling, Trade Rumors and More
- NHL Morning Recap – January 11, 2026
- Penguins Heading to the Olympics Aren’t the Biggest Thing Facing Dubas
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Steeves — Fraser Minten — Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot — Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Michael Eyssimont, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle)
Status report
Geekie is questionable after he left a 10-2 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday in the first period due to a family emergency. … Elias Lindholm is expected to play after he left the game Saturday in the second period with a nagging lower-body injury; Bruins coach Marco Sturm was not concerned and said it was a chance to rest Lindholm given his team’s lead. … Hampus Lindholm, a defenseman, is eligible to be activated from injured reserve. … The Bruins signed Aspirot to a two-year contract on Sunday.
Latest for THW:
- Bruins Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Morale Boost, Trade Rumors, Zadorov and More
- NHL Morning Recap – January 11, 2026
- Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Bruins – 01/10/26