Penguins Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Sleeper Status, Retooling, Trade Rumors and More

As of Jan. 11, 2026, the Pittsburgh Penguins find themselves in a pivotal “retooling while competing” phase. They remain in the thick of the Metropolitan Division race, balancing a push for the playoffs with significant roster changes and future-focused moves.

Retooling on the Fly

General Manager Kyle Dubas has been aggressive in refreshing the roster with younger talent. The team recently acquired forward Yegor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets (in exchange for Danton Heinen) to add speed and scoring depth.

Playoff “Sleeper” Status

Despite lower preseason expectations, analysts are citing the Penguins as a dangerous “sleeper” team. This is driven largely by an elite power play (operating near 30%) and a recent winning streak that included back-to-back wins against the Detroit Red Wings to start the new year, though they are coming off a tight 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Jan. 10.

Crosby & The Olympic Spotlight

With the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy approaching in February, the spotlight on Captain Sidney Crosby is intensifying. He was recently named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week and continues to lead the team with 49 points.

Trade Rumors & Injuries

As the trade deadline approaches, rumors are swirling around veteran pieces like Bryan Rust and Brett Kulak, who have appeared on recent trade bait lists. Injuries also remain a factor, with Rust (lower body) currently out of the lineup alongside prospects Rutger McGroarty (concussion) and Tanner Howe. Evgeni Malkin was activated from Injured Reserve just before the Penguins’ 4-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 8.

Penguins Schedule Jan. 11 – 18

Date Time (EST) Opponent Venue Context Sun, Jan. 11 5:00 PM @ Boston Bruins TD Garden A tough road test against an Atlantic Division rival; crucial for Wild Card positioning. Tue, Jan. 13 7:00 PM vs. Tampa Bay Lightning PPG Paints Arena Home game against a perennial contender; significant for conference standings. Thu, Jan. 15 7:00 PM vs. Philadelphia Flyers PPG Paints Arena “Battle of Pennsylvania.” Always a high-intensity matchup. Sat, Jan. 17 7:00 PM vs. Columbus Blue Jackets PPG Paints Arena Divisional game. First matchup against Columbus since the Chinakhov trade.

