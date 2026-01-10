Penguins Heading to the Olympics Aren’t the Biggest Thing Facing Dubas

It’s been 12 years since we’ve seen Olympic hockey. For a generation of fans, the concept of an NHL hiatus for the Winter Games is a distant memory—or a history lesson. But come February, the league shuts down, the stars head to Italy, and the rest of the hockey world holds its breath.

For the Pittsburgh Penguins, the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina isn’t just a showcase of talent; it’s a strategic checkpoint that could define the remainder of the season. Four Penguins are packing their bags, but the implications of the tournament stretch far beyond who wears the jersey.

The Old Guard and The Gold Standard

Sidney Crosby heading to the Olympics is hardly news, but the context here is heavy. The captain is chasing his third Olympic gold medal, a feat that would cement his international resume in a tier of its own. He and Drew Doughty are the only holdovers from the 2014 Sochi squad, bridging the gap between the golden era and this new iteration of Team Canada.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby celebrates scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets (Aaron Doster-Imagn Images)

On the Swedish side, we see Erik Karlsson returning for his second Games, joined by Rickard Rakell, who makes his Olympic debut. For Karlsson, this is about adding international hardware to a career already loaded with individual accolades. For Rakell, it’s a long-overdue nod to his consistency.

The New Face in Net

The most intriguing inclusion for Penguins fans might be Arturs Silovs. Since arriving in Pittsburgh, Silovs has had to battle for his crease, but for Team Latvia, he is the undisputed man in the middle.

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Latvia isn’t expected to run the table, but international tournaments often come down to goaltending. Silovs representing the Penguins on the world stage is a testament to his development. It’s a massive workload for a young goalie, but the experience of handling national pressure is something the Penguins hope he brings back to PPG Paints Arena for the stretch run.

The Absences: Snubs and Circumstance

While the four selected players grab the headlines, the names left off the roster sheet tell their own story.

Kris Letang, despite being a fundamental piece of the Penguins’ blue line for nearly two decades, was not named to Canada’s 25-man roster. It’s a tough break for a veteran who has done it all, but Canada’s depth on defense is historically ruthless. Similarly, Tristan Jarry was bypassed for Canada’s goaltending trio of Jordan Binnington, Darcy Kuemper, and Logan Thompson, and Bryan Rust couldn’t crack a deep American forward group.

Then there is Evgeni Malkin. His absence is political, not performance-based. With Russia barred from the 2026 Games, Malkin sits this one out. For a competitor like him, watching from home while his longtime teammates compete for gold will be a bitter pill.

The “Unofficial” Trade Deadline

Here is where the knowledgeable fan needs to pay attention. The NHL mandates a roster freeze from Feb. 4 to Feb. 22.

In a normal season, general managers wait until the March trade deadline to make their moves. This year, the calendar works against them. With the freeze kicking in just weeks before the official March 6 deadline, Feb. 4 essentially becomes the real deadline for teams looking to make significant changes.

General Managers are risk-averse. They do not like uncertainty. If a team waits until after the Olympics to make a trade, they are leaving themselves a window of only about two weeks to execute a deal. More importantly, they risk trading for a player who might get hurt in Milano. We’ve already seen how injuries to key league stars—like Charlie McAvoy—can derail a season.

Expect the trade market to heat up significantly in late January. Teams looking to buy will want their acquisitions settled before the freeze; teams looking to sell will want to offload assets before risking injury abroad.

The Bottom Line

For the next month, enjoy the pageantry. Watch Crosby chase history. Watch Silovs try to steal a game for Latvia. But keep one eye on the front office. The Olympics are a celebration of the sport, but in the NHL, they are also a disruption that forces decision-makers to show their cards early.

