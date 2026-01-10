Projected Lineup for Canucks vs Maple Leafs – 01/10/26

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser

Liam Ohgren — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson

Jake DeBrusk — David Kampf — Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Nils Hoglander

Marcus Pettersson — Tom Willander

Zeev Buium — Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Arshdeep Bains

Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

The Canucks are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. … Coach Adam Foote said Garland, a forward, could return by the end of Vancouver’s six-game road trip, which concludes at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — William Nylander

Mathew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

Bobby McMann — Scott Laughton — Steven Lorentz

Easton Cowan — Nicolas Roy — Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit — Philippe Myers

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Matt Benning, Calle Jarnkrok

Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), Jake McCabe (lower body)

Status report

Nylander will return after missing six games with a lower-body injury. … McCabe will be a game-time decision; the defenseman, who has missed two games, participated in the morning skate. If he can play, Myers would be a healthy scratch.

