Canucks News & Rumours: Hronek, Demko, DeBrusk & Foote

The Vancouver Canucks head into Detroit to face the Red Wings on Thursday carrying a problem that’s becoming uncomfortably familiar. The team shows up — eventually — but their full game rarely does. Tuesday’s 5–3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres followed a script Canucks fans know too well by now: a slow start, a scramble to recover, and a late push that makes the final score look closer than the game was. Four straight losses have a way of sharpening the conversation, especially when the margin between competing and chasing keeps shrinking.

Detroit, by contrast, is feeling better about itself. The Red Wings are coming off a 5–3 win against the Ottawa Senators, where head coach Todd McLellan shuffled his lines and got goals from five different players. Vancouver has already seen what that looks like when it works. On Dec. 8, the Red Wings shut out the Canucks 4–0, controlling the game with pace, structure, and early momentum. If Vancouver wants a different result this time, it will need more than a strong third period.

Item One: Don’t Miss the Value of Filip Hronek

Amid the trade chatter and short-term frustration, it’s easy to lose sight of what Filip Hronek represents to the team. Whether the Canucks see him as a long-term cornerstone or a potential trade asset, the reality doesn’t change: Hronek is a rare and valuable player. A right-shot, all-around top-pair defenceman, just 28 years old, signed at $7.25 million through 2032, is not something teams casually part with — or casually acquire.

Filip Hronek, Vancouver Canucks (Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images)

What’s strengthened Hronek’s value is how he’s handled expanded responsibility. Rather than leaning on Quinn Hughes before he was traded, he has often looked most comfortable away from him, taking on tough minutes and driving play in his own right. He’s been steady at five-on-five, reliable in transition, and calm under pressure. Those aren’t flashy traits, but they’re foundational ones, especially for a team still trying to define its identity.

If a team’s most valuable asset is measured by who will matter most over the next five years, Hronek belongs near the top of the Canucks’ list. Whether anchoring the blue line or shaping future roster decisions, his importance goes well beyond point totals or deadline speculation. Players like him are hard to replace — and even harder to recognize properly while they’re doing the work.

Item Two: Demko Can’t Hold the Canucks in Games Alone

Thatcher Demko has been one of the few constants during this skid. He kept the Sabres game from getting out of hand and has repeatedly given the Canucks a chance to reset after rough starts. That’s what elite goaltenders do. The problem is what happens in front of him.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Detroit already exposed that imbalance earlier this season. In the 4–0 shutout, the Red Wings didn’t overwhelm Vancouver with skill — they out-executed them. Clean exits, disciplined coverage, and pressure at the right times made life difficult for everyone wearing blue and green. If the Canucks don’t clean up their five-on-five play and special teams details, Demko will once again be asked to be perfect just to keep things close.

The Canucks’ only win in their last seven games came in the shootout against the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 2. That’s a point in the standings, but it’s not a formula. To stop the slide, Vancouver needs a win in regulation — calm, structured, and present from the opening faceoff.

Item Three: The Canucks Pushback Is There, the Timing Isn’t

The troubling part of this stretch isn’t effort; it’s timing. Against Buffalo, the Canucks spotted the Sabres four goals before finding their legs. The response was real, but it arrived too late. Jake DeBrusk said it plainly afterward: the team wasn’t ready to play.

Vancouver Canucks left wing Jake DeBrusk celebrates his goal with teammates

(Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

Head coach Adam Foote’s comments pointed to execution more than system flaws. Missed coverage, a costly short-handed goal, and a group that took too long to recover emotionally from mistakes all added up. This is a team that believes it can respond — but lately, those responses are coming a period late.

With just one win in seven games and no regulation wins since before Christmas, the margin is gone. Moral victories won’t change the standings. Against a Red Wings team trending upward, the Canucks need a complete game — not a comeback attempt.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

The answers won’t come from one lineup tweak or one strong period. Vancouver needs urgency early, structure throughout, and contributions beyond its goaltender. Whether it’s recognizing the real value of players like Hronek, tightening execution in front of Demko, or simply starting games on time, the Canucks are at a point where intentions have to turn into habits. The Red Wings won’t wait for them to figure it out.