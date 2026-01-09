Projected Lineups for Kings vs Jets – 01/09/26

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Winnipeg Jets at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (18-14-10) at JETS (15-22-5)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Taylor Ward — Alex Laferriere — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Jeff Malott

Kevin Fiala — Alex Turcotte — Andrei Kuzmenko

Samuel Helenius — Andre Lee

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Jacob Moverare

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Corey Perry, Cole Guttman

Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Joel Armia (lower body), Trevor Moore (upper body)

Status report:

Moore was placed on injured reserve Thursday; the forward will miss his fifth straight game. … The Kings recalled Guttman, a forward, from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Los Angeles is expected to dress the same 11-forward, seven-defenseman lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti — Jonathan Toews — Gabriel Vilardi

Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Nino Niederreiter

Cole Koepke — Danny Zhilkin — Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Colin Miller, Gustav Nyquist, Vladislav Namestnikov

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back)

Status report

Other than Comrie starting, the Jets are expected to use the same lineup from a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

