Projected Lineups for Kings vs Jets – 01/09/26

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Winnipeg Jets at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (18-14-10) at JETS (15-22-5)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Taylor Ward — Alex Laferriere — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Jeff Malott
Kevin Fiala — Alex Turcotte — Andrei Kuzmenko
Samuel Helenius — Andre Lee
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Jacob Moverare
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Corey Perry, Cole Guttman
Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Joel Armia (lower body), Trevor Moore (upper body)
Status report:
Moore was placed on injured reserve Thursday; the forward will miss his fifth straight game. … The Kings recalled Guttman, a forward, from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Los Angeles is expected to dress the same 11-forward, seven-defenseman lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti — Jonathan Toews — Gabriel Vilardi
Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Nino Niederreiter
Cole Koepke — Danny Zhilkin — Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Colin Miller, Gustav Nyquist, Vladislav Namestnikov
Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back)
Status report
Other than Comrie starting, the Jets are expected to use the same lineup from a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
