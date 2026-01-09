Oilers Complete the Comeback to Defeat Jets 4-3

The Winnipeg Jets (15-22-5) hosted the Edmonton Oilers (22-16-6) on Thursday night (Jan. 8). The Jets came into this game scuffling, losing their last 10 games and 15 of their previous 17, including two to the Oilers. That streak continued as the Oilers came back to defeat the Jets 4-3, and swept the three-game season series. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

The Jets opened the scoring 11:11 in the first period. Mark Scheifele found Kyle Connor from behind the net, and his quick release beat goaltender Calvin Pickard upstairs for his 21st goal of the season.

Then the Oilers tied the game with 2:58 left in the opening frame. Kasperi Kapanen drove hard to the net and set up Vasily Podkolzin in the slot, who beat goaltender Connor Hellebuyck for his 10th of the campaign.

But Winnipeg quickly responded with 1:44 remaining in the period. Tanner Pearson was behind the net and scored on the quick wrap-around. Then 40 seconds later, the home team made it 3-1. Josh Morrissey threw the puck on net, and somehow, it trickled past Pickard. The Jets took that lead into the intermission, holding an 11-7 shot advantage.

The Oilers scored with 21 seconds remaining in the second period to bring the score within one. Leon Draisaitl found Connor McDavid with a backhand pass, and McDavid went backhand to forehand before elevating over the netminder for his 29th of the season, while extending his point streak to 17 games. Edmonton outshot Winnipeg 12-3 in the period and 19-14 overall.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid celebrates a goal against the Winnipeg Jets (James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images)

The Oilers tied the game 8:19 in the third period. Darnell Nurse found Zach Hyman near the right faceoff circle, and he ripped a shot, short-side, for his 13th of the season. Then, the visitors took their first lead of the game with a power-play marker 10:37 in the final frame. Evan Bouchard received the pass and walked in, ripping a shot over Hellebuyck’s glove.

The road team shut it down defensively, holding the Jets to just two third-period shots, and five in the final 40 minutes. Pickard stopped 13 of 16 shots for an .812 save percentage (SV%) in the win, while Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 30 shots for an .867 SV% in defeat.

The Jets are back in action tomorrow (Jan. 9) when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Meanwhile, the Oilers return home to host the Kings on Saturday night (Jan. 10). Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.