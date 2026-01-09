Patrick Kane Records 500th Career Goals Against Canucks

Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane made history last night at Little Caesars Arena. He scored twice in a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks, and reached the 500-goal milestone, which further cements his place among hockey’s greatest.

Kane Scores His 500th Goal

The milestone goal came late in the third period. With Vancouver pulling their goalie for an extra attacker, the puck found its way to Kane’s stick, and he buried it into the empty net. Kane had already scored his 499th goal earlier in the second period, making the 500th goal a moment everyone wanted to see happen.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane celebrates after he scores his 500 career goal against the Vancouver Canucks (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

Kane becomes only the 48th player in NHL history to reach 500 goals and the sixth American to do so. After questions about his career following hip surgery, Kane has shown he still has what it takes to play in the NHL and has now hit an incredible milestone.

The Red Wings will look to build on the momentum from this historic night as they continue to battle it out for top spot in the Atlantic Division.