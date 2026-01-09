Vegas Golden Knights Top Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3

The Vegas Golden Knights ended a recent slump with a 5–3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, completing a season sweep of Columbus on Thursday, Jan. 8 at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas last beat the Blue Jackets on Dec. 13, and Thursday’s victory marked their second win against Columbus this season. With plenty of ups and downs this season, this win could be one step closer to getting back to rhythm.

With the win, the Golden Knights improved their record to 19-11-12 and closed out the two-game season series against the Blue Jackets.

Game Recap

Columbus controlled the opening minutes of the first period. Boone Jenner opened the scoring and Kent Johnson followed less than three minutes later, giving the Blue Jackets a 2–0 lead early in the game.

Getting out in front has not been an issue for Columbus this season. Holding those leads has been. Once again, an early advantage slipped away, continuing a trend that has defined much of the Blue Jackets’ year.

Reilly Smith pulled Vegas back into the game late in the first period, then scored again early in the second to erase Columbus’ two-goal advantage.

The Golden Knights took control as the period continued. Jack Eichel gave Vegas its first lead and captain Mark Stone extended it shortly after. Stone’s goal marked his 14th of the season, adding to a stat line that includes 23 assists through 26 games.

Columbus responded early in the third period when Kirill Marchenko cut the deficit to one, briefly restoring momentum for the Blue Jackets.

Vegas answered with a depth contribution to close it out. Brett Howden scored his ninth goal of the season to restore the two-goal cushion and seal the result.

The Golden Knights next face the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 10, with a chance to build a third straight win.