Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Jets – 1/8/26

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (21-16-6) at JETS (15-21-5)

8:00 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen

Isaac Howard — Jack Roslovic — Matt Savoie

Mattias Janmark — Curtis Lazar — Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Spencer Stastney

Riley Stillman — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Andrew Mangiapane, Alec Regula

Injured: Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Adam Henrique (undisclosed)

Status report

Henrique was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. The forward blocked a shot before leaving at 6:36 of the first period of a 6-2 win against the Predators on Tuesday. He is expected to return following the Olympic break.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti — Jonathan Toews — Gabriel Vilardi

Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Nino Niederreiter

Cole Koepke — Danny Zhilkin — Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Gustav Nyquist, Vladislav Namestnikov

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back)

Status report

Fleury was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. After sliding backward and crashing into the end boards behind the Jets’ net at 13:16 of the first period of a 4-3 overtime loss against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Fleury was removed from the ice on a stretcher. Sustaining a bruised back and broken nose, Fleury was released from hospital late Tuesday night and was at the Jets practice facility on Wednesday. … Stanley returns to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension stemming from an incident in a 4-2 loss in Ottawa on Saturday. … Zhilkin was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, and is expected to make his NHL debut.

