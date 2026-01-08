Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Jets – 1/8/26

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (21-16-6) at JETS (15-21-5)
8:00 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Isaac Howard — Jack Roslovic — Matt Savoie
Mattias Janmark — Curtis Lazar — Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Spencer Stastney
Riley Stillman — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Andrew Mangiapane, Alec Regula
Injured: Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Adam Henrique (undisclosed)
Status report
Henrique was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. The forward blocked a shot before leaving at 6:36 of the first period of a 6-2 win against the Predators on Tuesday. He is expected to return following the Olympic break.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti — Jonathan Toews — Gabriel Vilardi
Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Nino Niederreiter
Cole Koepke — Danny Zhilkin — Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller, Gustav Nyquist, Vladislav Namestnikov
Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back)
Status report
Fleury was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. After sliding backward and crashing into the end boards behind the Jets’ net at 13:16 of the first period of a 4-3 overtime loss against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Fleury was removed from the ice on a stretcher. Sustaining a bruised back and broken nose, Fleury was released from hospital late Tuesday night and was at the Jets practice facility on Wednesday. … Stanley returns to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension stemming from an incident in a 4-2 loss in Ottawa on Saturday. … Zhilkin was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, and is expected to make his NHL debut.
