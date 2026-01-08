Oilers Would Be Out of Their Minds to Fire Knoblauch

It’s impossible to ignore the noise going around, and picking up steam, across social media. The 2025-26 season has been a strange one for the Edmonton Oilers, as seemingly nobody has an idea yet as to whether or not this team is a true Stanley Cup contender. They’ll undoubtedly make the playoffs, but this team has been heavily carried, even more so than in years past, by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Part of the reasons for their struggles has been personnel change. The likes of Trent Frederic and Andrew Mangiapane haven’t worked out, and have made losses such as Corey Perry and Connor Brown extremely noticeable. And, of course, there are still many questions that remain in terms of their goaltending.

Related: Oilers’ Bottom Six Looked Much Better Without Frederic & Mangiapane

Based on the amount of noise surrounding the Oilers, you would think that they were on the playoff cusp. That isn’t the case, as they sit second place in the Pacific Division, and are just one point shy of the Vegas Golden Knights for first. Nonetheless, there is frustration, many of which has been directed at head coach Kris Knoblauch.

Jun 3, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch is seen during media day in advance of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

First, let’s not pretend that Knoblauch isn’t deserving of some criticism. He’s relied far too heavily on the likes of McDavid and Draisaitl, while being very hesitant to give more ice time to some of his younger talent including Matt Savoie and Ike Howard. Though Knoblauch hasn’t been perfect, however, calling for his firing is utterly ridiculous.

What fans need to remember is that Knoblauch isn’t the one building this roster. That would fall on general manager (GM) Stan Bowman. Bowman ultimately decided to walk away from the likes of Perry and Brown, while also making the massive mistake of signing Frederic to an eight-year contract extension.

Part of the reason Knoblauch has been forced to give McDavid and Draisaitl so many minutes is that he wasn’t provided with enough depth to lower those minutes. Instead, he’s been given a roster with plenty of flaws, and even still has managed to coach them to a respectable 21-16-6 record.

Knoblauch’s Resume Speaks for Itself

What also needs to be remembered is that Knoblauch has been able to do what no other coach for the Oilers in recent years has; get this team to a Stanley Cup Final. He was not only able to do it in his first season after taking over for Jay Woodcroft early in the 2023-24 season, but was able to get them back once again in 2024-25. Though they didn’t come out on top on either occasion, he was the man to lead them all the way to the Final.

Firing a head coach who has reached the Stanley Cup Final in each of his first two seasons, while currently sitting one point out of first place in the division, would be a massive mistake for the Oilers. To make it clear, this isn’t something management is believed to be considering, though many fans across social media are hoping to see it happen.

Jun 3, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman along with Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch are seen during media day in advance of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

Rather than expressing frustration at Knoblauch, that anger should be redirected at Bowman. Not only has he weakened the roster both up front and on the back end, but he also failed to address the Oilers’ clear goaltending issues for a second-straight offseason. He did ultimately pull the trigger and trade for Tristan Jarry, though it remains to be seen whether that actually improves things in the crease. That trade also saw them lose Brett Kulak, a defenceman that while struggling this season, had a very positive impact overall throughout his Oilers tenure.

While it remains to be seen whether Knoblauch can lead this group back to the Cup Final once again, he’s done a good job overall with what he’s been provided this season. Regardless of how the Oilers season ends, he should be back in 2026-27 with a focus on giving him a more complete roster to work with.